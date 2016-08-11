Tips to choose a career after graduation

Career indecision is something that plagues millions and you are not alone in this. (Thinkstock photo) Career indecision is something that plagues millions and you are not alone in this. (Thinkstock photo)

A BCom (Hons) graduate frets over a choice between CA, entrepreneurship and MBA. A political science student considers switching over to psychology because it fascinates her. A B Tech graduate has devoted four years of his life to engineering and yet has no idea what to do next.

Are these people discrete cases, the outliers of a group of graduates who have their life sorted? It is a general presumption that the prime career junction of students’ life is 10+2, when choosing their major delineates their whole career trajectory for them.

However, real life rarely goes from A to B to C. A multitude of students find themselves at crossroads after graduating, the stage at which they are faced with “true” career decisions. After passing class 12, factors such as allure of dream college, lack of knowledge about the subject, limited exposure and inexperience make students pick subjects that may not take them close to their desired job. So, as graduation comes to a close, the bubble bursts, and they are faced with the realisation that they still have no clue about what they wish to do in life.

So what should graduates do when they can’t decide on a career path? Below are a few tips which can help them come to a career decision:

Figure out what makes you tick: The experiences you gained throughout your college life must have given you a fair share of idea about what sparks your interest. Make a list of two columns, one of the things that get you going and one of all the things you are good at. Try to find a match between the two.

Do your research: When it comes to your career, you cannot afford to be lazy. Take the initiative to learn more about potential career options, what they entail and the route you need to follow.

Get some experience: The best way to explore any career is to “live” it. Internships not just allow you to discover nuances about your chosen field nut they also help you gain relevant skills that can pave the way for a future job.

Talk to professionals: Get in touch with people who are currently working in your field of choice and interview them. Ask them about their daily activities, challenges and other details to get an insider’s perspective on the career.

Be scientific: When in doubt, undertake the scientific approach to career decisions. There are online tools available that leverage the power of technology to profile your personality, interests, aptitude, orientation style and emotional intelligence to suggest the best fit career matches for you. Such tools would facilitate accurate and bias-free decisions.

The key thing here is too keep things in perspective. Career indecision is something that plagues millions and you are not alone in this. So don’t get dismayed, keep on searching till you find your true calling!

The article is written by Prateek Bhargava – founder and CEO of MINDLER

