Here’s how NEET-UG 2021 aspirants can continue preparing during lockdown

– Written by Anurag Tiwari

The lockdown inflicted by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has not only brought the entire nation to a standstill but has also put a halt to the dreams of many aspiring students looking forward to appearing in major entrance exams like NEET-UG for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Instead of panicking and worrying, aspirants must consider the current situation as a blessing in disguise and invest this time in strengthening their preparation. This lockdown can be a stepping stone towards a brighter tomorrow.

All you need to do is stay positive and utilize this extra time efficiently and judiciously to boost your preparation.

Here’s how to utilise the quarantine period for best results:

Live online crash courses: If you were involved in board exam preparations for the entire year and could not devote time to prepare for NEET, you should now enrol yourself for an online crash course to boost your preparation. These courses will not only help you revive the concepts but also fast track your preparation and give it an extra boost. While attending physical classrooms is no longer an option, live online classes can help you continue learning just like in a real classroom.

Engage in self-study: Self-study plays an important role in a student’s overall success. Devote time to self-study and revising the concepts during the lockdown so that your concepts stay clear. The self-study should be well planned and time should be devoted to each subject proportionately basis the length of the chapters. Also, it is wise to give more time to those subjects where you find yourself relatively weaker.

Online mock tests: It is rightly said that practice makes preparation perfect. With new dates released for NEET, the countdown to the country’s major entrance examination has already begun. Good practice can help you ace these exams. Although NEET has to happen in the pen-paper mode, online test platforms help students prepare real-time reports and the analytics help analyse their strengths and weaknesses. Error analysis and timely action on weak areas will certainly pave the way to success.

Stay connected with teachers: The significance of a teacher cannot be measured. A teacher is imperative for the success of a student. Hence, it is important that you stay connected with your teachers even during the lockdown period. Get all your doubts and misconceptions cleared by your faculty so that similar mistakes do not repeat in future.

Focus on NCERT Textbooks: Your NCERT textbooks are the mantra for success. Every line of the NCERT textbooks entails important information. During the lockdown period, you should devote time to revising the NCERT textbooks and practising all the questions it contains. Remember, 85-90% of questions being asked in NEET are from NCERT only.

Manage screen time: While studying from home, it is important that you manage your screen time better. Do not sit at a fixed place for long hours. Study in short sessions and take frequent breaks after every 50-60 minutes. Once you are done with a topic, move around and stretch your body. You can also balance your study time by studying from textbooks that will help limit your screen time. Apart from that, reduce your time on social networking apps and rather indulge in indoor physical activities such as yoga, meditation, etc. that will boost your health and well-being. To reduce strain on your eyes, engage in special exercises for the eyes.

[The author is National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Ltd]