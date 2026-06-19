IOQM 2026 registration begins for Math Olympiad qualifiers at ioqm.mtai.org.in; exam on September 6

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) has started the application process for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2026. Students interested in appearing for the national-level mathematics olympiad screening examination can register through the official website, ioqm.mtai.org.in. The IOQM 2026 examination will be conducted on September 6, 2026.
According to the schedule released by HBCSE, centre registration will remain open from June 1 to June 26, 2026. Student enrolment through registered centres will be conducted from June 1 to July 25, while online enrolment for eligible candidates will be available from June 29 to July 25, 2026.
IOQM serves as the first stage of India’s Mathematical Olympiad programme and is open to school students studying in Classes 8 to 12. Candidates who qualify for subsequent stages may progress towards national training camps and international mathematics competitions. Several IITs also provide special admission opportunities to students who achieve distinction in higher stages of the Olympiad programme.
Students are required to satisfy the following conditions to apply:
–Must be studying in Classes 8 to 12.
–Must be born between August 1, 2007, and July 31, 2014 (both dates inclusive).
–Must be eligible to hold an Indian passport.
–OCI cardholders may also appear for IOQM 2026, subject to prevailing court orders and eligibility conditions for international representation.
–Must have been residing and studying in India since 2024.
–Must not have qualified or be scheduled to appear for the Class 12 board examination before October 30, 2026.
–Must not have started, or plan to start, studies at a university or equivalent institution before June 1, 2027.
Step 1: Visit the official IOQM portal at ioqm.mtai.org.in.
Step 2: Click on the registration or enrolment link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the appropriate registration mode (through a registered centre or direct online enrolment, if eligible).
Step 4: Fill in the required details, including personal information, educational qualifications, date of birth, and contact details.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and photographs in the prescribed format, if required.
Step 6: Pay the applicable registration fee and submit the application form.
Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page or acknowledgement receipt for future reference.
The syllabus broadly covers concepts taught in NCERT Mathematics textbooks from Classes 8 to 12. Students are expected to have a strong understanding of topics such as algebra, combinatorics, geometry, and number theory, which form the core of olympiad-level mathematics problems.