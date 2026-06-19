IOQM 2026 registration begins for Math Olympiad qualifiers at ioqm.mtai.org.in; exam on September 6

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) has started the application process for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2026. Students interested in appearing for the national-level mathematics olympiad screening examination can register through the official website, ioqm.mtai.org.in. The IOQM 2026 examination will be conducted on September 6, 2026.

According to the schedule released by HBCSE, centre registration will remain open from June 1 to June 26, 2026. Student enrolment through registered centres will be conducted from June 1 to July 25, while online enrolment for eligible candidates will be available from June 29 to July 25, 2026.

IOQM serves as the first stage of India’s Mathematical Olympiad programme and is open to school students studying in Classes 8 to 12. Candidates who qualify for subsequent stages may progress towards national training camps and international mathematics competitions. Several IITs also provide special admission opportunities to students who achieve distinction in higher stages of the Olympiad programme.