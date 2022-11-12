scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

‘Thrive for excellence’: NAAC accreditation now in binary terms, 2 terms for institutions

"The idea is to eradicate the fear associated with the NAAC accreditation process, and to make it more of a facilitator for all the educational institutions to thrive for excellence," said Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Chairperson of NAAC.

Patil said, "We have 4,494 colleges and 65 universities, out of which, 1,854 are NAAC accredited. (Representational/File)

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has decided that its accreditation will now be only in binary terms, wherein only two terms will be used for all educational institutions — either with an already accreditation or yet to acquire.

Patwardhan was in Mumbai on Friday to attend a day-long state level conference titled ‘Accreditation: The Way Ahead’ at the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus.

“We will also have various parameters for the NAAC accreditation for colleges or universities offering a different nature of the courses. Individual programmes run by a college or an individual department of any university will also have the opportunity to apply for the NAAC accreditation,” Patwardhan said.

The NAAC organised the conference in association with the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for principals and management representatives of non-accredited colleges across Maharashtra, in a bid to create awareness of the process of accreditation.

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, inaugurated the exhibition curated by the Mumbai University to showcase different initiatives taken by colleges and universities with good NAAC ratings across the state.

Patil said, “We have 4,494 colleges and 65 universities, out of which, 1,854 are NAAC accredited. Out of 1,177 aided institutions, 1,096 are NAAC accredited, and out of 2,141 non-aided educational institutions, 1,909 have not completed their accreditation process. This is a concern for us as we have been encouraging the accreditation process among all the colleges and universities for a better quality of higher education.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 03:12:05 am
