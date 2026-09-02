CBSE schools in Himachal Pradesh to introduce three-time attendance system, says CM

The Chief Minister said that decision regarding the school uniform for CBSE students would be taken within the next week (Representative image / Express photo by Partha Paul)

A three-time attendance system would be introduced in the 150 CBSE government schools across Himachal Pradesh, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting of the Education Department here, he said that attendance would be mandatory at three points during the school day-at the time of arrival in the morning, during lunch break and at checkout.

He said that separate dress codes would be prescribed for teachers and students in these CBSE schools. The dress code for teachers would be made mandatory from October 1, this year, a statement issued here said.

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To facilitate the purchase of the prescribed dress, teachers would be provided one-time special financial assistance of Rs 5,000. A decision regarding the school uniform for students would be taken within the next week, he added.