Three months post CAT 2019 results, IIMs to announce list of shortlisted candidates

CAT results 2019: The IIMs will announce the list of shortlisted candidates for (PGP MBA) batch from May 8 onwards. Representational image/ file CAT results 2019: The IIMs will announce the list of shortlisted candidates for (PGP MBA) batch from May 8 onwards. Representational image/ file

CAT results 2019: It’s been over three months since the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 was declared on January 4, 2020, the Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) will announce the final list of shortlisted candidates for the Post Graduate Program (PGP MBA) batch for the academic session 2020-22. The list which was scheduled to be released after the interview round was delayed due to lockdown.

READ | CAT not required, list of online courses with IIM certification

The IIM-Kozhikode will announce the final list of shortlisted candidates from May 8 along with other b-schools. “IIMs will be announcing the final shortlisted candidates from May 8 onwards and we are eager to welcome the successful candidates into the b-schools,“ said the institute director Debashis Chatterjee.

CAT 2019: Two friends from IIT-Bombay among top scorers

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Indore) will announce the list of shortlisted candidates by third week of May. “We have completed the process of shortlisting candidates, and will announce the list of selected candidates by the third week of May,“ said Director Himanshu Rai. The classes will be commenced only after the lockdown is lifted, the director mentioned.

VIDEO | CAT 2018: Toppers and their inspiring stories

At least 10 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile this year. All the candidates are male and are from the engineering/technology background. Of these candidates, six candidates are from the IITs, two candidates are from the NITs, and 1 candidate is from Jadavpur University.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd