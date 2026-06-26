CBSE allows classes 7-9 to retain two foreign languages till class 10

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order. ( Representational)

Students in Classes 7 to 9 of the Central Board of Secondary Education, who have chosen to study two foreign languages under the three-language policy, will be able to continue with the same language combination until Class 10. This decision has been announced today by CBSE officials.

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The development follows the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcement that, beginning July 1, studying three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, will be compulsory for Class 9 students.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order. “The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages under the new language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not be applied retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7 to 9,” a senior board official said.