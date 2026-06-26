CBSE allows classes 7-9 to retain two foreign languages till class 10

Students in Classes 7 to 9 of the Central Board of Secondary Education, who have chosen to study two foreign languages under the three-language policy, will be able to continue with the same language combination until Class 10. This decision has been announced today by CBSE officials.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live
The development follows the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcement that, beginning July 1, studying three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, will be compulsory for Class 9 students.
Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order. “The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages under the new language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not be applied retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7 to 9,” a senior board official said.
“An official notification clarifying the same will be issued soon,” the official added.
The Board had said in May that till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.
The move is part of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) efforts to align its curriculum with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.
According to a circular issued on May 15, students who wish to study a foreign language may only do so as a third language after completing two native Indian languages, or as an optional fourth language.
In April, the CBSE announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula starting from Class 6, as well as the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science in Class 9 beginning with the 2026-27 academic session.
Under this proposed structure, mathematics and science will have two levels: a mandatory standard course and an optional advanced course. All students will take a common 80-mark examination; however, those seeking a higher proficiency can opt for an additional advanced-level paper designed to assess deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills.
The CBSE has stated that the first Class 10 board examinations under this new two-level system will be conducted in 2028 for the cohort that completes Class 9 in the 2026-27 academic year.
(with inputs from PTI)