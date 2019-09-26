Three IIMs in world’s top 50 QS Business Mater’s Ranking 2020

Three Indian business schools have grabbed positions in the top 50 global management institutes’ list released by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Ranking. In the Masters in Management category, IIM Bangalore has grabbed the 26th spot followed by IIM Ahmedabad at 27. IIM Calcutta has been listed at 46th position, with its postgraduate diploma in business analytics (PGDBA) also earning 38th spot in Masters in Business Analytics category.

B-schools across the world were ranked in four categories – business analytics, finance, management and marketing. Each ranking, said QS, was compiled on the basis of five key metrics – employability, entrepreneurship and alumni success, return on investment, thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.

The new generation IIMs including IIM Indore, IIM Udaipur and TA PAI Management Institute were ranked in top 101+ band, as per the QS Management Ranking 2020.

The QS ranking is a relief as no Indian institute had ranked in the top 300 list of the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking released earlier. Talking to indianexpress.com about THE ranking, IIT-Delhi director, V Ramgopal Rao had said, “This is completely disconnected with what is happening in India. They (THE ranking) have no idea about our institutions.”

Earlier this month, QS had released World Employability Ranking and IIT-Bombay was at the top position. The institute, however, had clarified that it did not submit any data to THE this year.

The editorial director of THE, Phil Batty blamed lack of investment on talented academicians which results in brain drain and lack of research as the key reasons for the low ranking of Indian institutions.