Three held for tampering with Mumbai varsity answersheets

The BKC police then registered a case and arrested three persons — two institute officials and a student. The BKC police then registered a case and arrested three persons — two institute officials and a student.

The Bandra Kurla Complex police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in tampering of answer sheets of Mumbai University examinations. The incident came to light after the head of the department (HOD) received an anonymous letter revealing the scam. The police said one of the HODs at Garware institute had arrived at police station on Monday after he received the anonymous letter. The BKC police then registered a case and arrested three persons — two institute officials and a student. The police said the student, Sayyed Nadeem Ahmed Nizamuddin (21), had appeared for Institute of Substantial Development examinations on October 8.

“After registering the case, the police officials started scrutinising the CCTV footage, following which we could see the three loitering in the room after college hours,” said an officer. The investigators interrogated the institute officials, Sandeep Palkar and Sangamesh Kamble, who confessed to the crime and revealed the role of the third accused.

“The two institute officials were arrested on Monday night, while the student was nabbed on Tuesday morning,” said an official.

During the course of investigations, the police learnt that Nizamuddin had allegedly asked the two institute officials to tamper with the answersheets for him.

“The trio went to the room on October 8 after the examination around 7.30 pm and could seen exiting the building around 9.30 pm,” said an officer.

The police said they were yet to ascertain the amount paid to the duo.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App