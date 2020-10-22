Thousands of SPPU students ‘miss’ online exams every day

The reason: they simply don't log in to the online portal. (File)

Even as nearly 10 days have passed since the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) started holding, for the first time, offline-online examinations, thousands of students are missing the exam every day.

The reason: they simply don’t log in to the online portal.

A cursory glance at the data of students registered to take exams over the last 10 days, vis-a-vis the number of students who successfully took exams, shows that at least 10 per cent students are ‘missing’ every day.

Even as SPPU authorities have repeatedly asserted that no student would be denied a chance at appearing for the exam, it seems that there might be a second chance for absentee students as authorities say this is an “usual” pattern.

For instance, on October 14, of the 58,827 students registered to take online exams, 50,791 actually appeared, which means 8,036 students missed the exams, taking the absenteeism to nearly 14 percent.

On October 16, 10 per cent students of the 60, 822 registered didn’t take the exam.

On Tuesday, October 20, nearly 16,000 of the 1,70,909 registered students didn’t take the online exam.

Asked about the ‘missing’ students and if there will be re-exams for them, Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluation, SPPU, said that as a general pattern, 10 per cent of students remain absent from exams.

“Usually, attendance for final-year examinations are around 90 per cent, so we are not that surprised. Yes, we have promised to arrange re-exams but for those students who faced technical difficulties or such issues, when they tried appearing for exams but couldn’t. Most of these students have registered but do not intend to take the exam. There are some students from previous batches who thought there wouldn’t be exams due to the earlier decision. They maybe thought just registration is needed, so they also registered for the exams, and hence numbers also went up, ” he said.

Explaining this further, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said that when the online exam portal was opened for the first time for students to log in, many ‘old’ students had also done so. “There are around 12,500 candidates who are from previous batches, who have also registered. It is most likely old students who are not appearing. In any case, our helpline is open. If any of these students wanted to appear but couldn’t for any reason, they should inform the university and request for a re-exam, ” said Karmalkar.

