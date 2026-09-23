Indian medical students face degree uncertainty as Kyrgyzstan blacklists 13 universities

Indian medical students studying in Kyrgyzstan are seeking clarity over the consequences of a new state accreditation process for medical institutions, including how transfers from non-accredited universities will affect their medical education and eligibility for registration in India.

The issue has come up after the Kyrgyzstan government required medical universities and colleges to undergo state accreditation. An advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Bishkek on June 8 said all medical universities and colleges were required to undergo the process by June 1, 2026.

Institutions that do not obtain state accreditation cannot admit students or issue state-standard education documents, while failure to pass mandatory accreditation can lead to suspension of their educational licence.

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The Embassy listed 13 universities that had not passed the state accreditation process. These include Royal Metropolitan University (RMU), Avicenna International Medical University, ADAM University, International Medical University and Osh International Medical University.

What happens to students at these universities?

The Kyrgyz authorities have since established a formal transfer mechanism for students enrolled at non-accredited medical universities. On August 3, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health issued a procedure for transferring affected students to accredited institutions and identified receiving universities.

The Embassy’s June advisory had said that the Ministry of Health was providing “protection for students in non-accredited Universities” and that students would be transferred to other accredited medical universities during the suspension period.

While the Kyrgyz authorities have now established a transfer mechanism, questions remain for Indian students over how their coursework and clinical training will be treated after a transfer and whether the resulting education will meet the requirements for registration in India.

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The issue is important because the National Medical Commission’s rules for foreign medical graduates require the prescribed duration and structure of medical education and internship to be completed in accordance with specific conditions before a student can obtain registration in India. The FMGL framework also requires the entire course, training, and internship to be completed in the same foreign medical institution. The Indian Embassy has advised students to ensure that their university and course comply with the NMC’s Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations.

What has AIMSA demanded?

The All India Medical Students’ Association’s Foreign Medical Students’ Wing (AIMSA-FMSW) has now sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs over the issue.

In its representation, AIMSA has sought a clear and legally valid mechanism for transferring affected Indian students to other universities. It has also asked for written clarification from the NMC on whether degrees earned after such transfers will be recognised for registration in India.

The association has further sought verification of the accreditation and regulatory status of universities that would receive transferred students, as well as clarity on whether the education completed there would satisfy NMC requirements. It has also asked for a nodal mechanism involving the MEA, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, the NMC and the Kyrgyz authorities to coordinate the process.

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AIMSA has said the issue could affect more than 2,000 Indian students and their families. This figure is an estimate provided by the association and has not been independently verified.

Why is there confusion over RMU?

There is also a distinction between international accreditation and the new Kyrgyz state accreditation process. International accreditation held by a university does not substitute for the mandatory state accreditation required under Kyrgyzstan’s regulatory framework. International accreditation held by a university does not substitute for the mandatory state accreditation required under Kyrgyzstan’s regulatory framework. International accreditation held by a university does not substitute for the mandatory state accreditation required under Kyrgyzstan’s regulatory framework.

RMU’s website says the university holds international institutional accreditation valid from January 2025 to January 2028.

However, the Indian Embassy’s June 2026 advisory was specifically about the new state accreditation process in Kyrgyzstan. It lists RMU among the institutions that did not pass that process.

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The Embassy has therefore advised Indian students to take note of the developments and the accreditation status of universities before pursuing medical education in Kyrgyzstan. It has also said it will continue to monitor the situation and update its advisory.

For existing students, the doubt remains as to how the transfers are being implemented, how students’ academic progress and credits will be handled by receiving universities, and whether completing the course following a transfer will satisfy NMC requirements for registration in India.