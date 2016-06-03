This Tamil Nadu’s school has zero student, officials wish to run even if one joins

With its last and only student Priya passing out this year, uncertainty looms large over future of a government elementary school at Sivaganga.

The strength of the 20-year-old Sannathi Pudukulam Panchayat Elementary school has dwindled to “zero”, this year, leaving the district education officials in a dilemma.

“The number of students joining the school had gradually reduced” an official said, adding, “this year it is down to zero.”

However, officials, including Assistant Elementary Education officer Baskar, have expressed willingness to run the school even if one student joined it.

One reason for the nil enrolment in the school over the years was migration of the local population to cities in search of employment opportunities.

Earlier, the school had two teachers, but one was transferred in the last academic year and the only student Priya, of class five, had her education under the guidance of one teacher.

The officials said the school would not be closed, but could be merged with another school shortly if they could not find any child for admission.

