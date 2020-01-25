This Republic Day, pick these books to know about India’s Constitution

Check the book recommendations for Republic Day (Representational image) Check the book recommendations for Republic Day (Representational image)

With the great power of being part of the largest democracy also comes huge responsibilities for Indians. Of keeping the nation “sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic” as mentioned in the Preamble. The Constitution of India narrates rights and responsibilities quite clearly for all its citizens. January 26, every year, celebrates the adoption of the Constitution.

After 71 years, several state-run schools have adopted the Preamble as the first page of their school textbooks. Many states including Chhattisgarh have decided to hold discussions on the Constitution, all to make our future generation aware about it. However, not many young adults are aware about what it entails.

Did you know that India’s Constitution is also referred as a ‘bag of borrowing’? This is because it draws from Constitutions from various countries. If you are interested in knowing the history behind its creation, facts about it, if you wish to understand what the Constitution really means, here is a list of books you might want to read.

Shri Prakash Singh, professor, Political Science department, University of Delhi suggests the following books:

— Introduction to the Constitution of India by Durga Das Basu

— Granville Austin: The Indian Constitution: Cornerstone of a Nation

— Our Constitution: An Introduction to India’s Constitution and Constitutional Law Book by Subhash C. Kashyap

— India’s Constitution Book by M. V. Pylee

— The Making and Working of the Indian Constitution by S K Chaube

— The Indian Constitution (Oxford India Short Introductions Series) by Madhav Khosla

— The Oxford Handbook of the Indian Constitution (Oxford Handbooks) Book by Sujit Choudhry and Madhav Khosla

For younger readers, Ajay Singh, Principal CBSE, Genesis Global School recommends:

Students need to read these books for understanding India and its Constitution:

— Our Constitution by Subhash Kashyap NBT

— Our Parliament by NBT

— Our Judiciary by NBT

— The Wonder that was India by A L Basham

— Freedom at Midnight by Lappiere and Collins

— Modern India by Bipan Chandra

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, informed minds can be our contribution towards becoming more responsible citizens.

