This is what your CUET UG 2022 result scorecard will look like

CUET UG 2022 Result: The scorecard for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET UG) will look quite different from the one issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to JEE Main and NEET candidates.

Unlike the national engineering and medical entrance tests, after which a common counselling (read: common seat allotment) process kicks off, there will be no centralised admission for the 90 universities participating in CUET. Each university will conduct its own admission based on merit lists drawn up on the applicants’ CUET score. This, in turn, means NTA will not record any merit or all-India rank and category-wise cut-off marks on the CUET scorecard, like it usually does for NEET and JEE Main.

“Think of the GRE (Graduate Record Examination) or SAT ( Scholastic Assessment Test) reports, which, essentially, only tell you how much you have scored in a section or subject. It doesn’t say anything about your performance in relation to other examinees. Candidates then use this score to apply to universities. CUET will not be too different from this,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

In other words, the CUET scorecard will sport a much simpler look. Here’s what it will reflect:

1. Candidate’s name, roll number, application number and photograph

2. Candidate’s father’s name and mother’s name

3. Category (General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PwD)

4. Gender

5. A table that will carry the name of the domain subjects in which the candidate was assessed. The percentile score and the absolute (but normalised) score will be mentioned against each of the domain papers that the candidate took. Another column in this table will state the absolute/normalised score in words. The absolute normalised score will be in the range of 200 to -40 marks in all subjects other than the General Test. In case of the General Test, the normalised score will be in the range of 300 to -60 marks.

6. Signature of the NTA official

7. A set of usual disclaimers and footnotes such as percentile score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained, definition of percentile and how it is calculated etc.

This is the first year that admission to undergraduate programmes across 44 central universities is being done through one common entrance test. Close to 10 lakh unique candidates had registered for the exam. It was conducted in several phases for one-and-a-half months. The CUET rollout had its share of glitches with the exam being postponed and even cancelled completely on account of technical issues.

To address the teething issues for next year, the NTA is exploring a reduction in the number of subject choices and combinations. Reduction in the number of subject combinations on offer and review of the number of cities where the exams are held are among the measures under consideration.

In an interview to The Indian Express last month, NTA chief Vineet Joshi said, “This was the first year of CUET and people were apprehensive that this was yet another entrance test that would push students towards coaching. In this context, we decided not to limit the subject combinations on offer. This eventually led to 45,000+ unique combinations of subjects opted by students appearing for CUET-UG. However, based on suggestions from various academics and students, we are now looking to strike a balance. We might propose a reduction in the basket of subjects that candidates can choose from…,” he said.