This is how CISCE will decide marks for pending ISC, ICSE exams

The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has released the marking scheme for pending ISC and ICSE or class 12 and 10 exams. The central education board claims that the formula has been devised by reputed statisticians from premier institutes across the country.

As per the latest circular released by CISCE, candidates will be assessed based on three parameters — best of three marks, percentage subject project work, and subject project. This means students will get an average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams have been conducted.

While this is similar to that of the assessment formulae of CBSE, what distinguishes CISCE’s assessment system is that it will also consider total marks obtained by the candidate in the project and practical work of the subjects and percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the project work and practical work of the subject.

“The components used to arrive at the formula to award the marks in the subjects which have Project & Practical Work component is limited to the project and practical work in the subjects and the performance of the candidates in the board examination in the subjects that they have already appeared for so far, measured through their average marks obtained in the best three subjects,” the official notice by the CISCE read.

“While the former measures the subject proficiency of the candidates, the latter is a measure of their general academic ability,” it added.

The CISCE claims that the weights were so chosen as “to ensure fairness to all the candidates appearing in the board exams this year to the best possible extent”. It claims to have arrived at the weight, detailed analyses after performing the formulae on data from past board exams from 2015 to 2019.

In case a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained through this formulae, s/he can re-appear for exams later, as announced by the CISCE earlier. The dates for conducting these exams has not been finalised yet. As per the guidelines of the court, the result for the CICSE board exams will be released by July 15.

