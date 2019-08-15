Smart irrigation to collision-avoiding car: Top creations from a young innovators’ meet

C Neil Josiah says her smart irrigation system will save water and electricity for farmers and could reduce the time taken for farming.

Advertising

“Every 5 seconds, the device checks the soil moisture level using the moisture sensor fixed in the soil and decides whether to start water pump for watering the plant,” Josiah, a 10-year-old from Hyderabad, said.

The class 6 student who is self-taught was the winner of the recently concluded Young Innovator Design Challenge 2019 organised by the firm NXP India. Over 115 students participated in the competition that was conducted in stages over three months in Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to Josiah, her device is an improvement on the traditional irrigation processes. “The duration of watering the plant is set by the user while installing the system. If the water level in the tank goes below the cut-off level, the microchip switches off the pump and notifies the user,” she said.

Advertising

The device that was awarded the second prize was the ‘Juvenile Tracking System’ developed by class 8 student Arin Deep Singh. He told indianexpress.com that the device keeps sending a heartbeat signal through radio frequency from the child to a parent while they are within a range of ten steps.

“As soon as one module goes out of range it loses the connectivity with the other module and triggers an alert on both the parent and child modules,” said the 12-year-old.

He said the device can detect the direction in which the child is, the temperature, and can also count the number of steps the child has taken since it has an accelerometer.

ALSO READ | Why are most drop-outs from IITs, IIMs from reserved categories?

The winner of the competition’s design challenge was 14-year-old Ishaan Gupta, who designed a ‘Robo Car’ that is equipped with a sensor to avoid collisions

“The uniqe feature of this driverless car is that it contains ultrasonic sensor which can alert the vehicle before it comes in contact with an object. The device is equipped with unique safety measures that can avoid obstacles include fire,” said the class 8 student of Birla Vidya Niketan in New Delhi’s Pushp Vihar.

The student hopes to upgrade the car into a drone, and estimates it would cost between Rs 2,000 to 3,000 once available in the market.