IIM-Ahmedabad’s PGP-FABM programme retains number 1 rank

The postgraduate programme in food and agri-business management (PGP-FABM) offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad is ranked the best in the world for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Eduniversal Best Masters Ranking.

India is far ahead of the US which was ranked third with Master of Agribusiness course by the CTexas A&M University. The ranking assesses courses on the reputation of the programme and institute, first graduate salary and overall student satisfaction.

The course was launched by the name of Post Graduate Programme with Specialisation Package in Agriculture (PGP-SPA) in 1974 which was revamped in 2000 and relaunched as a two-year Post-Graduate Programme in Agri-business Management. According to IIM-A, over 1,34,000 candidates apply for the programme every year for about 46 seats.

The top five courses are –

Apart from IIM-A, there is no other Indian institute in the top-50 list of the Eduniversal Best Masters Ranking.

The current batch has 46 students out of which 22 are women. Most of the candidates this year are from engineering. While as many as 20 are from engineering discipline, 16 have science as their previous discipline.

The IIM-A in a written statement said that the main objective of the course is to “develop young men and women into competent professional managers for the food and agri-business, rural and allied sectors”.