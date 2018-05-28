Thirty recruit religious teachers pass out of Institute of National Integration

Brigadier Samir Salunke, Commandant of Institute of National Integration , reviewed the parade. Express Brigadier Samir Salunke, Commandant of Institute of National Integration , reviewed the parade. Express

A batch of 30 Recruit Religious Teachers passed out of Institute of National Integration (INI) at a passing out parade held at the institute campus in Pune on Saturday.

Brigadier Samir Salunke, Commandant of INI, reviewed the parade and awarded Naib Subedar Anand Kumar Tiwari and Naib Subedar Kaustubh Mishra with the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army Training Command Gold Medal and INI Commandant’s Silver Medal respectively, for excelling in various facets of training.

The commandant congratulated all participants and their parents for completion of the gruelling pre-commissioning training that included subjects related to national integration, behaviour and social science including yoga, spiritualism, psychological counselling and stress management. The commandant said the recruits not only perform assigned religious duties but also act as a psychological counselor and mental health mentors in the Army units or centres.

Brigadier Salunke also reassured the audience about the resolve of INI to act as a primary think-tank and true emissary of the Indian Army towards stated goal of ‘Nation Building’ through ‘National Integration’ as summarised by INI’s logo ‘Unity in Diversity’, while continuously growing from strength to strength.

The INI, which is one-of-its-kind institute in the country, was established in 1985 and conducts primary and refresher training of the religious teachers who are posted along with the units of the Army and Territorial Army, and also trains the selected personnel in behavioural and social sciences.

