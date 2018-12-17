Third Sainik School in Haryana soon

The Centre has accorded approval for the establishment of one more Sainik School in Haryana, fulfilling a long standing demand of the people of the state, an official release said. A Memorandum of Agreement would soon be signed between the state government and the Ministry of Defence for setting up of this school, the Haryana government release said.

The state government would provide Rs 50 crore for the construction of the Sainik School on a piece of land measuring 38 acres that has been provided by Gram Panchayat, Matenhail, it said. After Kunjpura in Karnal and another such school in Rewari district, Matenhail school will be the third Sainik School.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a letter to the then Defence minister Manohar Parrikar had requested for the setting up of a school at village Matenhail to enable the youth of the state to pursue their desire to join the defence forces and serve the nation.

The state government would provide the entire capital expenditure on land, building, furniture, transport and educational equipment required by the School and a major portion of the running expenditure.

The existing land provided for the school would be handed over to the Sainik Schools Society on lease and renewed from time to time as per instructions of the Ministry of Defence, it said.