Third round of FYJC admissions: Cut-offs dip in popular Mumbai colleges

Cut-offs for popular city colleges saw only a slight dip in the third round of FYJC admissions, a continuation of the trend in recent years. The dip in Science streams was more than that for Arts and Commerce courses. While the cut-off for Arts and Commerce in the city’s preferred colleges remained in the 85-90 per cent bracket, cut-offs for Science were 70-90 per cent. Of 1,08,554 vacant seats for the third round of FYJC admissions, 50,636 students have been allotted seats. The office of deputy director of education released the third merit list Thursday.

Of the 50,636 students, 15,544 students were allotted colleges from their first preference. For Arts, St Xavier’s College in Fort had the highest cut off (94 per cent), followed by Ruia College in Matunga (92 per cent) and KC College, Churchgate (88.60 per cent). For commerce, the highest cut -off was in VG Vaze-Kelkar College, Mulund (91.60 per cent), followed by HR College, Church-gate (91.40 per cent) and NM College, Vile Parle (90 per cent).

For Science, Father Angel Multipurpose School and Junior College, Vashi had the highest cut off (91.80 per cent), followed by VG Vaze-Kelkar College, Mulund (88.80 per cent) and Ruia College in Matunga as well as B N Bandodkar College of Science in Thane (87.60 per cent).

Students who want to opt for allotted colleges have to secure admission by 3 pm August 5. Those waiting for the special merit list can change their preferences on August 6-7. Those who have secured admissions in prior rounds are ineligible for the special round.