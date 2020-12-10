Third round of FYJC admission begins

Students can check their allotments and confirm admissions till 5 pm on December 18. Representational image/ file

The centralised admission process for the third regular round of admissions for first year junior college (FYJC) seats in Maharashtra has begun. Online admission forms, for students to indicate their choice of college against available seats, were opened on Thursday. Currently, of the 84,284 seats available through CAP in 304 junior colleges for FYJC, 33,163 have been filled until the second round, while 51,121 seats are vacant.

The choice form is open until December 12 noon. The forms are also open to new students who have not yet enrolled for seats. Data processing will take place from December 13 to 14, and the junior college allotment list for admissions will be done by 11 am on December 15. Students can check their allotments and confirm admissions till 5 pm on December 18.

By 8 pm on December 18, junior colleges will have to update the status of admitted students and colleges will have until 8 pm on December 19 to surrender in-house quota and management quota seats. At 10 am on December 20, the vacancy list for special round of admissions will be displayed.

