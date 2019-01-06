Things at JNU bad: Professors whose leaves were rejected

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor and Infosys Prize 2018 winner Kavita Singh Saturday said things at the university were “comically bad”, after her leave application to go to Bengaluru to receive the award was rejected by the JNU Vice-Chancellor. Singh, however, learnt this only after she had landed in Bengaluru to attend the award ceremony.

Speaking after receiving her award, Singh thanked JNU, where she had been teaching for 17 years, and said it was “until recently, a very congenial and supportive place”.

“We never had much money or facilities, but we had excellent colleagues and academic freedom. Today, things are bad, things are comically bad in my institutional home. How bad you may ask? After I came to Bengaluru, I checked my e-mail and I found that the leave application I had put in to come here and receive the award had been rejected by my vice-chancellor. So please be warned that my presence on this stage today is illegitimate,” said Singh.

Singh, who is also the dean of the School of Arts & Aesthetics at JNU, had claimed that her two sets of leaves for fellowship and visiting professorship were rejected by the university for not following attendance norms.

Similar treatment has been meted out to all teachers who are not submitting attendance records of their own and their students.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “With casual leaves, one does not need the V-C’s permission …but I informed them… It was only after reaching here that I realised the V-C had rejected my leave application.”