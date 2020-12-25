These students will not have option of four attempts at JEE Main 2021

JEE Main 2021: Even as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be held four times a year from 2021, this facility is not for everyone. The paper 2 exams for admission to BArch and BPlanning will continue to be held in two attempts as usual. Both paper 2A and paper 2B will be held in February and May sessions, as per the latest notice issued by the NTA. While for engineering aspirants or BTech admissions the exam will be held on February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28.

However, the option of internal choice in exams will be available for all the students. NTA has decided that there will be a total of 90 questions in the JEE Main and candidates will be required to attempt 75 questions only. Section A will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking for section B, as per rules. In paper 2A and 2B as well, candidates have the choice in section B.

Read | JEE toppers opt for Computer Science over Artificial Intelligence, here’s why

“You can select any five questions, you wish to answer. You are also allowed to change the answers to the selected questions before final submission. You can select questions different from the ones selected by you earlier and answer them before the final submission of the question paper. At any point in time, you will be permitted to answer only five questions in section B,” as per the official notice.

The application process for the JEE Main 2021 is currently open. Candidates can apply for one or even more sessions in a single form. If a candidate misses one attempt which they have applied for, they will have to submit an application for a refund. They can also carry forward their attempt for the next session in the same year, as per rules. Despite having twice the number of attempts for BTech students only one session where the candidate would have gained the highest marks will be considered while calculating the result.

Read | Conduct JEE Main, Advanced in local languages, degree courses in English: IIT-Delhi director

Further, drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi and English.