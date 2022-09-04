scorecardresearch
Take 5 | There will be blank pages after each chapter. Students won’t need notebooks: Deepak Kesarkar, Maharashtra education minister

As part of plan to reduce the weight of schoolbags, Maharashtra’s new education minister, Deepak Kesarkar, has proposed dividing textbooks in three parts and attaching blank pages, where students can take down notes

As part of plan to reduce the weight of schoolbags, Maharashtra’s new education minister, Deepak Kesarkar, has proposed dividing textbooks in three parts and attaching blank pages, where students can take down notes

1. What is the idea behind the initiative?

The idea is to divide textbooks into three parts, a system where there will be a new textbook per semester. For each part of the textbook, there can be blank pages after each lesson, which can be used as a notebook. Students will not have to carry separate notebooks.

2. Will the blank pages be enough for writing notes?

We want to give students the space to take notes after the lesson. This will inculcate the habit of noting things down and increase efficiency. Since the notes are next to the lesson, they become ready references when a student is preparing for that topic.

3. Will additional pages mean increased costs?

No. And if there is an additional cost of even Rs.70 to 80 crore, the government will bear it. I have the CM’s approval for funds.

4. When will the plan be implemented?

It should be ready by the time the new set of textbooks go for printing before the next academic year.

5. Is this going to be enough to ensure lighter bags?

Even as other items in a school bag continue, this initiative will have reduced a significant chunk of the load. After its implementation, we may not require any other initiative for this purpose.

