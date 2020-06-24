THE Young University Ranking 2020: IIT-Ropar best in country, two Indian institutes in global top 100

Despite 0% in international students index, IIT-Ropar ranked best in India (File Photo) Despite 0% in international students index, IIT-Ropar ranked best in India (File Photo)

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the world’s young university ranking for the relatively newer generation of universities, which are 50 years old or younger. The 2020 ranking includes 414 universities, up from 351 in 2019. As many as two Indian universities made it into the top 100, while none could enter the ’50 under 50′ category.

The best among the youngest institutes in the country is IIT-Ropar at 62nd rank. This is despite the institute having scored 0 per cent in the international students’ category. The second in India is IIT Indore at 64th rank. Other institutes which could not make it to the list but were mentioned include –

101-150 band – IISER Pune

101-150 band – IIT-Gandhinagar

151-200 band – Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

151-200 band – IIT-Bhubaneswar

151-200 band – IIT-Guwahati

151-200 band – IIT-Hyderabad

The young university ranking judges varsities on the basis of five parameters of teaching, research, international outlook and industrial output with weightages of 30 per cent to teaching, research and citation each and 7.5 per cent weighatge to international aspect and 2.5 to the industry aspect.

Commenting on the success, IIT-Ropar director, Sarit K Das said in an official statement, “I am delighted that IIT-Ropar, which is just a 12-year-old Institute, has become known worldwide for its global competitiveness.” He credited the success to “faculty, students, and staff”.

Meanwhile, IIT Ropar has risen in the overall Times Higher Education World ranking as well as Asia University Rankings 2020 with 47th rank as well as improved position in NIRF National ranking and was ranked the best institute in the region of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, claims the director.

The best among the global varsities in the world is The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Check global top 10 –

Rank 1: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Rank 2: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Rank 3: Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University, Paris

Rank 4: Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies – Pisa

Rank 5: Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Rank 6: Maastricht University

Rank 7: City University of Hong Kong

Rank 8: Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH)

Rank 9: Sorbonne University, France

Rank 10: Pompeu Fabra University, Spain

