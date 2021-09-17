IISc Bangalore, DU, AMU and JMI among India’s top rankers: THE World University Subject-Wise Rankings 2022

The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Subject-Wise Rankings 2022 for physical sciences, life sciences, psychology, and clinical and health sciences. More than 1,600 universities from 99 countries have been ranked in at least one discipline. The University of California takes first place in the physical sciences category, while Harvard University is at the top of the life sciences category.

Several Indian universities and institutions have made it to the 2022 ranking list. India’s JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, placed in Rank 93, is the only institution to debut in the top 100 for clinical and health sciences.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is ranked at 251-300 in the same category, followed by Jamia Hamdard is in the 501-600 bracket and Aligarh Muslim University in the 601+ bracket.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is ranked at 176-200 in the life sciences category, BITS Pilani is ranked at 251-300, Alagappa University is ranked at 401-500, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is placed at 401-500 bracket in the same category. Meanwhile, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), University of Delhi (DU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are ranked at 501-600.

For Physical Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar has been ranked in the 301-400 category. Only Delhi University (DU) has made the list for psychology, with a ranking in the 401-500 category.