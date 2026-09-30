IISc highest-ranked Indian institute at 254: THE World University Rankings 2027

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has achieved top position in India while 254 rank globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027. The latest edition ranked 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories, making it the most extensive edition of the ranking as per THE. Overall, the University of Oxford has retained the number one position for the 11th consecutive year, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at second. Princeton University and Stanford University share third place, while the University of Cambridge is fifth.

IISc recorded an overall score of 57.0 in the 2027 ranking. Its strongest score among the indicators provided is in research environment, at 98.0, while it scored 62.1 for teaching and 58.6 for research quality. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences followed IISc in the Indian list, placed in the 326–350 band, with an overall score between 52.3 and 53.3.