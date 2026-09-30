IISc highest-ranked Indian institute at 254: THE World University Rankings 2027

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has achieved top position in India while 254 rank globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027. The latest edition ranked 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories, making it the most extensive edition of the ranking as per THE. Overall, the University of Oxford has retained the number one position for the 11th consecutive year, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at second. Princeton University and Stanford University share third place, while the University of Cambridge is fifth.
IISc recorded an overall score of 57.0 in the 2027 ranking. Its strongest score among the indicators provided is in research environment, at 98.0, while it scored 62.1 for teaching and 58.6 for research quality. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences followed IISc in the Indian list, placed in the 326–350 band, with an overall score between 52.3 and 53.3.
|University
|Global rank
|Indian Institute of Science
|254
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|326–350
|Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|451–500
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|501–550
|KIIT University
|501–550
Shoolini University was placed in the 451–500 band, while Jamia Millia Islamia and KIIT University were both ranked in the 501–550 band.
The 2027 ranking also notes a much stronger presence of Asian universities at the top of the global table. As per THE, Asia has overtaken continental Europe for the first time, while China’s Tsinghua University has risen to 11th, moving ahead of Switzerland’s ETH Zurich.
Moreover, the National University of Singapore (NUS) has entered the global top 15, giving Asia three universities in the top 15 for the first time. THE assesses research-intensive universities across areas including teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.