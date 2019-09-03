The Telangana touch in Panjab University elections: NSUI’s presidential candidate

Written by Angad Brar

He is arguably the only student from Telangana at Panjab University. And he is the presidential face of NSUI. Meet Nikhil Narmeta from Warangal in Telangana, who is pursuing BE in Biotechnology from the UIET.

The youngster had his first taste of the student council when he came to PU for admission four years ago. Son of a salesman at a garment shop at Warangal, he didn’t have the admission fee required for PU. “I had somehow managed Rs 40,000 but faced a shortfall of Rs 35,000. It was at this time I approached the then student council for help. They came to my rescue and later I started giving tuition to students in physics, maths and chemistry to make ends meet.” This also led to the ‘’earn while you learn’’ scheme at UIET.

Nikhil says he wanted to study in Delhi but could not get the required position in JEE (Mains). The prospect of studying at PU was enticing. “I wanted to gain new experiences and a new environment. PU has taught me several life lessons that I could not have learnt elsewhere.”

Nikhil, who claims to have ben associated with the Telangana movement from his childhood, says his first brush with campus politics was through his association with PUSU. “I was a great supporter of theirs as they helped me with my admission formalities in first year of my degree.” He was drawn to NSUI when the party joined hands with him and the Panjab University authorities to get the varsity registered with the Telangana government.

Four years on, Nikhil is now well on his way to becoming an honorary Punjabi. Parantha with butter chicken is his favourite dish second only to Hyderabadi biryani. He is also a great fan of Punjabi songs, his favourite being Gurdas Mann’s ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’.

The campus has also happily accepted him, complete with his accented Hindi and speeches marked with ‘’shero shayari’’. Abhiraj Rainal of the law department says, “There is no question of looking at Nikhil from any other perspective than the one with which I look at all of my other fellow students. His place of brith and background is not of any interest to us.” Mohit Makkar, another student, calls Nikhil a “tiger from Telangana who has fought against odds and continues to go forward”.

On his plans for future, Nikhil says, “I want to complete MTech and then go to JNU where I will join national-level student politics.”