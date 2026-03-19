“The system has not kept pace”: Former MSBSHSE chief on why alleged paper leaks keep happening — and why nothing changes

Even as paper leaks during state board examinations continue to surface, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has largely stuck to a familiar script — denial and proceeding with exams as scheduled. Vasant Kalpande, former MSBSHSE chairperson, tells The Indian Express why episodic fixes are not enough.

This feels like a pattern, not isolated incidents, from papers going viral minutes before exams to physical theft from a strongroom. Where is the system failing?

There are multiple factors. Earlier, the system had a strong internal intelligence mechanism where information about potential leaks would emerge suo-motu and be acted upon promptly, through strong internal communication and informal channels at all levels. That ecosystem has weakened over time, making responses more reactive, following public outcry rather than preceding it. At the same time, instances of leaks have not only become more rampant but also more organised, indicating the involvement of larger criminal syndicates.