Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The Right Choice | To take a gap year or not while at university? Experts explain

A look at the pros and cons of taking a gap year and how it can be utilised.

Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi I |
July 27, 2022 10:34:24 am
gap yearA widespread belief is that taking a gap year may adversely affect one's profile when applying for jobs.

Typically, a student in India completes high school, takes an admission for an undergraduate degree, goes for a postgraduate degree, and starts a job. The routine can be taxing and might not provide enough work experience. However, taking a gap year during undergraduate study at university has traditionally been uncommon in the country.

Anukriti S, a communications and media officer at an International non-governmental organisation, opted to take a gap year (2016-2017) from her Sociology undergraduate degree at the University of Delhi. “I did my own reading, formed a perspective of the world, gained philosophies that I still stick by..It was good for my personal development,” she says.

But why is the practice rare? How can a gap year be used to enhance skills? Is it advisable? A breakdown:

Work Experience, additional clarity

 Dheeraj Sanghi, vice-chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, says: “I think it is a great idea. People do not do it because they do not see their role models doing it.”

Adding that he has “encouraged” the practice in his university, Sanghi says that the response has not been forthcoming. “I get asked ‘if this is such a good idea, why is nobody else doing it?’ I always tell people that nobody else is doing this because everyone is asking the same  question. No new thing will ever start this way”.

What can be done in the gap year? Sanghi points to “new skills and experiences, in addition to theoretical knowledge…if they (students) take a gap year after second year and work for one year, students would select their electives in third and fourth year more appropriately”.

Internships 

M Jagadesh Kumar, the chairman of the United Grants Commission (UGC), has a different point of view on the subject. Noting that internships are a part of the curriculum under the National Education Policy (2020), he says: “The internship is mandatory during their degree programme. It will provide students an opportunity for experiential learning. Students will also have the opportunity to take skill based courses. Therefore, there is no need to take a break just to gain practical experience.”

Additionally, Kumar highlighted that the multiple-exit scheme of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) will make it easier for students to choose the length of their course. “The concept of multiple entry-multiple exit (MEME) has several advantages. If a student wishes to leave the degree program after the first year, they can do so and they will get a certificate.If the student leaves after second year, the student will get a diploma. In addition, a student can leave a degree programme at the end of first or second year (in a three year degree program) or third year (in the FYUP) to join another institution, provided there are vacancies and the eligibility conditions of the new institution are met.”

Sanghi, however, feels that “a lot of students do not take their internships seriously. The companies also do not. Students think it is just an internship and they are there to to collect a certificate, while the companies do not train the interns properly”

Best use of the gap-year

R Sugant, dean of the school of management and school of  Economics and Commerce at CMR University, Bengaluru, thinks the decision depends on what is planned in the gap year.

“For those who can afford it, my suggestion would be to not take a break year. If you are working during the break, that is different. But if one is taking a break to prepare for competitive exams, one must be capable of getting into the top 20 institutions,” adding: “Given the socio-economic challenges faced by the majority of the student population, the big question is whether they will re-enter education.”

A spokesperson from IIT Madras echoes a similar view and says that taking “a gap year within a degree or between degrees can be very useful if the student utilises the opportunity to explore and discover professional interests,” adding that “it is important to see how the year is going to be utilised and what avenues are going to be explored. It is important to experience possible professional settings.”

Impact on the hiring process

A widespread belief is that taking a gap year may adversely affect one’s profile when applying for jobs.

Sanghi is of the view that candidates who have gained work experience – something a gap-year can be utilised for – will be preferred by companies. “The hiring people are ready for this change…the candidate who has experience will be much more ready to work in an industry in comparison to somebody who is coming out of college after four years.”

Anukriti agrees, citing her own example: “No company has ever questioned my gap year. All they care about is my experience, skills and the fact that I have actually completed my degree, even if it is in four years.” She is also currently pursuing a postgraduate course in Sociology from Indira Gandhi National Open University, alongside her full-time job.

