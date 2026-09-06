Right Choice | MBA in marketing vs finance: Which specialisation wins in an AI-driven economy?

– Nitin Verma

For years, MBA aspirants have been given a simple choice: choose Finance for higher salaries and Marketing for broader career opportunities. Placement data from leading Indian B-schools suggests that the first part of that conventional wisdom may still hold. In a comparable panel of placement reports, Finance accounted for roughly 19.8% of placements in 2020 and 18.2% in 2025, while Marketing and Sales declined from 22.0% to 13.9%. Finance therefore remained broadly stable even as Marketing and Sales lost more than eight percentage points of their share of campus hiring.

But in an economy being reshaped by artificial intelligence, the more interesting question is not simply which specialisation is more in demand. It is which set of skills will remain valuable as AI changes the nature of both jobs.

For decades, Finance was associated with analytical rigour, structured career progression and superior compensation. Marketing attracted students interested in consumers, brands, creativity and growth.

AI is likely to disrupt the two functions differently.

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Finance is arguably more directly exposed at the task level. Financial modelling, forecasting, research, reporting and data analysis are highly structured activities, and AI is increasingly capable of automating or accelerating them.

Marketing is also being transformed. AI can generate advertising copy, create visual assets, analyse customer behaviour, identify segments, optimise campaigns and personalise communication. But the higher-order questions of marketing are less structured: What should a company sell? Who should it sell to? Why will customers care? How should a brand be positioned?

Yet Finance has remained remarkably resilient in campus hiring. In our comparable panel, its share of placements declined by only 1.6 percentage points between 2020 and 2025, compared with an 8.1 percentage-point decline for Marketing and Sales.

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This does not mean that 8% of marketing jobs have disappeared because of AI. MBA hiring has simultaneously expanded into consulting, product management, analytics, technology and general management. The data reflects a changing composition of management jobs, not necessarily job destruction.

Nevertheless, Finance currently has the stronger placement case.

Compensation points in the same direction, although the advantage varies by institution and role mix. Across recent function-wise placement reports in the broader sample, average Finance compensation at comparable leading campuses ranges from roughly ₹20 lakh to ₹33 lakh, compared with approximately ₹19 lakh to ₹28 lakh for Marketing and Sales. In one recent cohort, Finance averaged ₹32.5 lakh versus ₹28.2 lakh for Sales and Marketing – a 15.2% premium. In another, the gap was just 5.9%, while at some campuses the two functions are virtually at parity.

The message is therefore not that Finance always pays more. But that, Finance and Marketing have a variety of career paths and pay brackets.

Investment banking, private equity, venture capital, corporate finance, treasury, risk and fintech have very different trajectories. The same is true of Marketing, where brand management, sales, category management, growth, digital and product marketing increasingly sit under the same umbrella.

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There is no reason to dismiss Marketing because its campus-placement share has declined or because salaries are a bit less. India’s growth will continue to create new consumers, categories, brands and digital businesses. Startups, D2C companies, digital platforms and consumer technology need professionals who understand not just advertising, but growth, pricing, customer behaviour and business strategy.

Marketing may also have an advantage for future entrepreneurs and general managers. A marketer learns to look outward – at customers, competitors and markets. A finance professional learns to look inward – at capital, profitability, risk and returns.

So if the objective is today’s compensation, placement resilience and access to specialist high-paying careers, Finance has the edge. But an MBA is a 20- or 30-year career decision, not a placement-day decision.

For someone fascinated by consumers, brands, growth or entrepreneurship, Marketing remains compelling. For someone who genuinely enjoys numbers, markets, valuation and analytical problem-solving, Finance may be the better fit.

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The real competitive advantage will come from combining deep functional expertise with AI fluency, analytical ability, creativity, communication and judgement.

The question, then, is no longer simply Marketing versus Finance. It is whether the MBA graduate can become the person who knows what the machine should analyse, what the business should do, and why.

Author’s Note: The analysis uses placement reports from leading Indian B-schools within the NIRF Management universe. Only reports providing sufficiently comparable function-wise final-placement data were included; institutions or years without comparable Finance and Marketing/Sales data were excluded. The job-share analysis uses a consistent longitudinal sample, while the salary analysis uses the broader subset of reports disclosing function-wise compensation. Salary ranges are indicative and should not be interpreted as a national salary average.

The author is GM – Admissions & Marketing, Great Lakes Institute of Management.