The Right Choice | MBA in Finance vs FinTech: Which path has a better future?

–Priyadarshi Dutta,

We are living in a world where interdisciplinary subjects are increasingly relevant to solving industry problems. This is particularly true in financial services, where MBA Finance students are increasingly expected to understand areas such as Data Analytics, basic coding and FinTech alongside traditional finance concepts. The change is being driven by the way banks, NBFCs and FinTech companies are using technology to make decisions, manage risk and build financial products. As a result, the career choice today is not simply between Finance and FinTech, but increasingly about how finance and technology can work together.

A simple example is a bank focused on enhancing its underwriting criteria for retail consumer credit cards, with open positions for the role. Would an MBA in Finance with no knowledge of Data Analytics and no basic coding skills have an equal chance at this role compared to someone with these additional skills? The answer is no. Industry would prefer the latter.

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Do Data Analytics and basic coding form part of a Finance specialisation in an MBA? Until a few years ago, perhaps not, but such skills are now important for MBA students specialising in Finance to make the most of the job opportunities available. Accordingly, many business schools now teach courses like Business Analytics as part of their core curriculum. There are, therefore, roles that require the application of multiple disciplines. In that same spirit, when we talk of modern day Finance, we cannot leave Fintech out of it.

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Finance fundamentals still matter

A quick look at open positions at Fintech companies, shows interesting results. Titles of some open positions include Risk Manager, Business Analyst, Product Manager, Data Science Analyst, and Compliance Manager. There is a general perception that Fintech is vastly different from traditional banks and NBFCs. Yes, there are some differences, but let’s ask this: would a traditional bank or NBFC not have the positions listed above? The answer is that most of these positions are equally relevant in traditional banks and NBFCs as well.

One thing we should be clear about is that what students learn in Finance courses at business school, complemented with practical, real-world applications, is not necessarily irrelevant in Fintech companies. For example, knowledge of credit risk management, and concepts such as Value at Risk, Discounted Cash Flow, and various other models and frameworks, do not become redundant the moment we talk of Fintech. Much of this foundational knowledge is fungible and enduring. Even when Fintechs apply AI to automate workstreams, in many cases there is a human in the loop, first to train and test the AI, and then to review its output before final decisions are made.

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A common misconception is that Fintech jobs mean predominantly Blockchain Developer, Encryption Agility Engineer, DevOps, and so on. It must be noted that while these roles certainly exist in the Fintech space and require a different skill set than a typical Finance course at a B school may offer, they are not the only roles in Fintech companies, as we’ve seen above.

Where technology becomes important

As far as building a career in areas such as Blockchain and its applications, or Encryption, which are more niche to the Fintech space, a key requirement for a student is a genuine passion for technology and algorithms. These roles sit at the crossroads of finance and technology. Someone passionate about Finance but not about technology may not do well in them. If the passion exists, one should check whether specialized elective courses are offered in the B school curriculum. If not, certifications from reputed institutions are worth exploring.

That said, a Business School degree in Finance is not without value even for someone aiming at the core technical side of Fintech. It provides the kind of business context that is important for all roles. But the technical depth these roles demand might, based on the B school curriculum, need to come from additional certifications.

For an MBA student specializing in Finance, foundational knowledge of FinTech is increasingly important. This does not mean knowing the nitty gritty of how blockchain works or the details of encryption algorithms, but being aware of the key concepts, use cases, limitations, and challenges. Having this knowledge helps diversify perspective and can drive innovation in traditional finance roles as well. Second, it helps de risk one’s career in a world where one must constantly stay updated.

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Finance and FinTech Are Not Competing Paths

The fundamentals we study, be it mathematics, economics, statistics, or finance, are evergreen, and their relevance will never diminish. So, one should never compromise on that. However, given the pace at which the world is progressing, “offshoots” to the core subjects keep emerging, and staying aware of them is what keeps one “live” in the job market, rather than a question of choosing the traditional path over the “offshoot.”

One should not view a career in finance today as traditional finance vs Fintech but rather think of the latter as a new chapter added to the book on Finance. How far one wants to go into the details of that “offshoot,” and whether to pursue it as a serious career option, is, in my mind, largely determined by one’s passion and interest in it.

For those who are passionate about technology, comes from an engineering background with the relevant technical skills, and does an MBA with specialisation in Finance at a Business School that offers at least a foundational level Fintech course, has, in today’s world, the option to diversify their career in finance. They can choose between business-oriented finance roles and more technology-oriented roles.

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For those who are passionate about making a career on the core technology side of Fintech is that at some point, understanding the business becomes increasingly important to grow vertically. Business schools not only do that but are also adapting their curriculum to upgrade Finance courses with topics related to Fintech, which is helping bridge the gap between industry requirements and what academia produces.