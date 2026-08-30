Digital Marketing vs Marketing Analytics: Where is industry demand headed? | The Right Choice

–Dr Tathagata Ghosh

In the Mahabharata, Arjuna possessed the Gandiva — an extraordinary weapon in the hands of an extraordinary warrior. Yet the weapon alone did not determine the course of battle. Beside him stood Krishna, reading the battlefield, interpreting its complexities and helping Arjuna decide where, when and why to act.

The analogy is remarkably relevant to marketing today. Digital marketing gives firms formidable power to act; marketing analytics gives them the intelligence to decide where that power should be directed, what it is accomplishing and whether it deserves to be deployed at all.

For much of the past two decades, industry demand understandably gravitated towards digital marketing. Brands needed professionals who could navigate online search, social media, online advertising, e-commerce, CRM, content marketing, and an ever-expanding constellation of digital platforms. These capabilities transformed marketing by giving firms unprecedented reach, speed and proximity to consumers. They remain indispensable. What is changing is their scarcity. Generative AI can now draft copy, create visuals, personalise messages, recommend audiences, automate bidding and optimise campaigns at remarkable speed.

Platforms themselves are becoming more intelligent, intuitive and autonomous. Digital marketing is therefore not becoming less important; paradoxically, it is becoming so pervasive that competence in it may increasingly be treated as a prerequisite rather than a differentiator.

This changes the locus of managerial value. When execution becomes easier, judgement becomes more expensive. A marketer can now create ten versions of an advertisement before lunch. The more consequential question is whether any of them altered behaviour. A campaign may generate millions of impressions, but did it create incremental demand? A brand may acquire thousands of customers, but were they the right customers? An influencer campaign may produce spectacular engagement, yet did it improve consideration, conversion or customer lifetime value?

These questions push marketing beyond the seductive theatre of clicks, views and dashboards into the more demanding territory of causality, attribution and economic consequence. That is precisely where marketing analytics is acquiring strategic prominence.

Story continues below this ad

Marketing analytics, however, should not be mistaken for an exercise in producing elaborate dashboards or deploying increasingly sophisticated statistical models. Its real purpose is managerial discernment. Which customer should we acquire? Who is likely to defect? Which segment merits additional investment? Did the campaign actually cause the sale, or would the consumer have purchased anyway? Should the next rupee be spent on acquisition, retention, personalisation or price promotion?

These are not merely quantitative questions. They sit at the intersection of consumer behaviour, strategy and evidence. The best analyst, therefore, is not necessarily the person with the largest repertoire of techniques. It is the person who knows which question deserves to be asked, which evidence can answer it, and when a technically impressive result makes little commercial sense.

This is why the popular framing of digital marketing versus marketing analytics is ultimately a false dichotomy. Industry will need both, but increasingly in combination. Digital marketing is becoming the execution architecture of marketing; analytics is becoming its decision architecture. One enables the organisation to reach, engage and influence the customer. The other determines whom to reach, how much to invest, what response was generated and whether that response created value.

A digital marketer who understands content but cannot interrogate evidence may easily mistake visibility for effectiveness. Conversely, an analyst who understands models but not markets may arrive, with exquisite precision, at the wrong answer to the wrong question.

Story continues below this ad

The premium will increasingly accrue to the professional who can traverse both worlds, someone capable of understanding the consumer, designing the intervention, interpreting the evidence and refining the next decision.

For management education, the implication is significant. Students must certainly learn performance marketing, social media, CRM, e-commerce, content strategy and AI-enabled marketing tools. But platforms are transient. Interfaces change, algorithms evolve and yesterday’s specialised capability can rapidly become tomorrow’s automated feature. More durable are skills such as customer analytics, experimentation, segmentation, attribution, customer lifetime value, data visualisation and causal reasoning.

More durable still is the ability to frame a compelling business problem. As a marketing professor, I increasingly see this as the distinction that matters. Knowing Python, regression or a dashboarding platform is useful. Knowing when to use them, what to ask of them, and when to distrust their answers is far more consequential.

There is also a deeper transformation in the identity of the marketer. For years, organisations comfortably separated the “creative people” from the “numbers people”. That division is becoming anachronistic. The marketer organisations will increasingly prize is a hybrid, imaginative enough to understand stories, perceptive enough to understand consumers, technologically fluent enough to work with AI, and analytically rigorous enough to challenge what the numbers appear to suggest.

Story continues below this ad

Creativity will not disappear; it will become more accountable. Analytics will not eliminate intuition; it will discipline it. And AI will not make marketers redundant; it will simply make the difference between execution and thinking much harder to conceal.

So where is industry demand heading? Not away from digital marketing. Digital will become so deeply embedded in marketing that, eventually, the prefix itself may become redundant. The sharper distinction will lie elsewhere: between marketers who can operate the machinery and those who can explain what the machinery should do.

In the age of AI, almost everyone will have the Gandiva. The advantage will belong to those who know where to aim.

The author is Professor of Marketing, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon