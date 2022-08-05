The Right Choice | To choose BSc Agriculture or BTech (Agriculture Engineering)? Expert gives overview

August 5, 2022 9:41:59 am
(The Right Choice’ is a series by The Indian Express that addresses common questions, misconceptions, and doubts surrounding undergraduate admissions. You can read the stories here.)
Agriculture is a major contributor to the national economy in India, creating a demand for professionals with sound technical skills in the field. However, there is a general lack of awareness about the growth and future prospects of the courses in the area. .
Here is a look at two popular courses in the agricultural arena — Bachelor of Science (BSc) Agriculture and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) Agriculture Engineering.
Course structure
Subscriber Only Stories
BSc in Agriculture is a three-year undergraduate degree that is aimed at introducing students to the foundational concepts of agricultural science. It is an ideal option for a student interested in learning the fundamentals of agriculture.
Highlighting the structure of the programme, Deputy Dean at the School of Agriculture at Lovely Professional University, Chandra Mohan Mehta, said, “The programme aids students in becoming familiar with farming practices. The training received in the course will help them think about how to raise productivity and improve agricultural quality in a sustainable manner. They are taught how to farm using environmentally friendly and bio-safe practices.”
BTech (Agriculture Engineering), on the other hand, is a four-year engineering programme, which teaches students the methodology to use technology and automation in agriculture and food production.
“In this course, everything revolves around how technology is used in agriculture. Society needs a technology-driven agricultural process to suit the needs of all living things. This is the reason that B.Tech in Agriculture programmes are available in all Indian agricultural schools and universities,” Mehta said.
Higher education scope
Candidates who successfully complete BSc. Agriculture can opt to do an agri-business management course, a specialised Master of Science (MSc) degree in agriculture, or an MBA. They are also qualified to hold professional positions in public and private institutions.
The Agriculture Engineering BTech can help students secure jobs at National Seed Corporation, Food Corporation of India, the various state farm corporations, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), among others. Additionally, they can opt to take the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for admission to graduate programmes.
“Although there are many possibilities for further education, a BSc in Agriculture is a preferable option if the individuals are more interested in research as opposed to technical fields,” Mehta said.
India has some of the finest private and government agricultural colleges. BTech in Agriculture is offered at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University in Raipur, the Agriculture University in Jodhpur, ITM University Gwalior among others. BSc Agriculture is offered at the Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, the Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University in Bikaner, and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, among others.
Job prospects
Mehta said the BTech in Agricultural Engineering has “an edge over BSc. Agriculture in terms of employment options and compensation”.
“About Rs 3 lakh is offered as the average compensation package for these graduates annually. However, the average compensation package for BTech graduates in Agricultural Engineering might reach Rs 7 lakh per year. One of the reasons for this huge difference is the current need for modern techniques of agricultural farming. Tech graduates are paid more than their counterparts,” Mehta explained.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
RBI likely to hike rates for third consecutive time to check inflation
Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Twitter rejects Musk’s claims that he was hoodwinked
Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller
Court aks Kevin Spacey to pay $30M to House of Cards makers
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera: ‘Some people are very attached to their film’
Akshay Kumar is in tears as sister Alka drops an emotional message: ‘You are my friend, brother, father…’
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Fruit juice parties, no TV after 11 pm, social media restrictions, bright student: Life of perfect kid Sreeshankar Murali
‘Move, breathe, connect’: Malaika Arora shares her go-to everyday yoga routine
EU antitrust regulators quiz developers on Google app payments
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Nancy Pelosi: Asian trip was never about changing status quo in Taiwan
Tencent seeks bigger stake in ‘Assassin’s Creed’ maker Ubisoft