THE Impact Ranking: IIT-Kharagpur best in country, 57th globally; India’s best ever performance

IIT Kharagpur campus (File Photo) IIT Kharagpur campus (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is the most impactful Indian educational institute, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) impact ranking released today. The index ranked higher educational institutes in terms of the social and economic impact they make in society. IIT-Kharagpur has been ranked at the 57th spot globally, out of over 766 universities from 89 countries and regions.

This is, so far, India’s best ever result in a THE global ranking, according to the ranking index. The institute secured fourth position in the world for clean water and sanitation, sixth for zero hunger, 13th for climate action, joint 21st rank for no poverty and 24th for affordable and clean energy. All of these are sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In sub-categories, IIT-Madras achieved the 16th spot in industry, innovation and infrastructure and figures among the top 32 in the world for clean water and sanitation. Apart from IITs, Anna University also ranked 7th and Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science claimed the 18th spot in the world for clean water and sanitation sub-category.

Both IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Madras are among the seven IITs to have boycotted the THE global ranking earlier this month alleging lack of transparency in their ranking parameters. THE in the official statement said, “We hope this great performance will encourage others to take part and demonstrate their commitment to championing a better and more sustainable future.”

“It is the first university ranking to use this criterion, rather than traditional metrics, such as reputation and research prestige,” claims THE.

Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer at THE, commented, “It is great to see Indian universities stand as world leaders through their work towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, with success in areas as diverse as clean water and sanitation, climate action and good health and wellbeing. To see IIT Kharagpur achieve India’s best ever result in a THE global rankings is a fantastic accolade to the great work universities are taking across the country to put sustainability at the heart of their missions.”

Australian universities dominate the overall ranking, securing the top four spots.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd