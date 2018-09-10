Presidency University hostel row: Students close varsity gate, protests to continue

“The university will be closed indefinitely until the boarders will be shifted to their hostel,” said a protesting student. “The university will be closed indefinitely until the boarders will be shifted to their hostel,” said a protesting student.

Just a day before the convocation ceremony at the Presidency University, the hostel boarders along with some students went to an indefinite shutdown. The Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar witnessed furore in the morning as the protesting students forced them to go back, with slogans, “The University has been closed indefinitely as the repair work of the hostel is going on.”

The protest for the demand of a hostel has been going on for a month as a section of hostel boarders have brought their belongings and are sleeping on the corridor. These protesters have also decided to stay on the campus until they are been shifted to the Eden Hindu Hostel. The students also denied returning to their temporary accommodation in New Town, as the living condition there is uninhabitable and six to eight students have been infected with mosquito born diseases, malaria or dengue, as per reports.

“The Presidency University will be closed indefinitely until the boarders will be shifted to their hostel. At one end, the students are dying and the Vice-Chancellor is busy with the convocation programme. She is solely responsible for the degrading condition of this varsity,” said a protesting student Rimjhim Sinha.

Meanwhile, the VC Anuradha Lohia condemned the protesting students’ behaviour. “At no point, the students can justify stopping the work process of the university. We are concern about the condition of the Hindu hostel and we are trying to complete the repair work as soon as possible,” she said. Regarding the convocation ceremony scheduled to be held tomorrow, the VC said, “We are trying to conduct the convocation tomorrow but this sudden act of some students may delay the process.”

The renowned Hindu hostel was closed for renovation since July 29, 2015 and around 150 students were shifted to a makeshift accommodation at New Town, which is over 15 km far from the Presidency University.

