THE Emerging Economies University Ranking 2020: Only IISc Bangalore makes it to top 20; 11 Indian institutes in top 100

THE Emerging Economies University Ranking 2020: None of the Indian institutes could make it to the top 10 and IISC Bangalore — at 16th rank — is the only institute from India to have made it to the top 20 in The Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Ranking 2020. A total of 11 Indian institutes are ranked in the top 100 and 23 in top 200 in the list.

China has outperformed India in terms of quality, with four out of top five slots in the list taken by Chinese universities. China is also the most-represented country on the list with 81 institutions. India is second with a total of 56 Indian institutes having been considered by the THE during the assessment.

The best-ranked college in Emerging Economies Universities Ranking 2020 is China’s Tsinghua University. Apart from China, Russia, Taiwan and South Africa are the only other territories that could make it to the top 10 list.

THE Emerging Economies University Ranking 2020: Here is the top 10

1 Tsinghua University, China

2 Peking University, China

3 Zhejiang University, China

4 University of Science and Technology of China

5 Lomonsov Moscow State University, Russia

6 Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

7 Fudan University, China

8 National Taiwan University, Taiwan

9 Nanjing University, China

10 University of Cape Town, South Africa

Indian pack is led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore which ranks at 16th spot. The distant second in the list is Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, at the 32nd rank. Here is the list of Indian institutes:

16 Indian Institute of Science

32 IIT Kharagpur

34 IIT Bombay

38 IIT Delhi

58 IIT Roorkee

61 IIT Indore

63 IIT Madras

63 IIT Ropar

73 Institute of Chemical Technology

77 IIT Kanpur

The ranking has assessed as many as 533 universities from 47 countries or regions. Institutes were ranked on the basis of 13 parameters. The performance indicators were grouped into five areas, namely teaching, research, citation, international outlook, and industry income, as per the THE.

