The batch of 2019: Meet Haryana’s new crop of civil servants

Clockwise from top: Ankita Verma, an engineer from Dwarka; Gaurav Gupta, who worked in Korea for two years; Devendra Sharma, who was working in the Income Tax Department; and Gulzar Ahmed, who was in the Indian Navy. Clockwise from top: Ankita Verma, an engineer from Dwarka; Gaurav Gupta, who worked in Korea for two years; Devendra Sharma, who was working in the Income Tax Department; and Gulzar Ahmed, who was in the Indian Navy.

From IIT and IIM grads to software engineers, from an educated unemployed to an assistant professor, from a confectioner’s son to a BJP MP’s son, and from a staff nurse to a newspaper vendor’s daughter, Haryana’s new crop of 48 civil servants (HCS-Executive) make for an interesting mix. VARINDER BHATIA profiles some of them

Devendra Sharma, 29, New Delhi

Resident of Bhiwani, Devendra was working in the Income Tax Department in New Delhi till last month, when he got selected in HCS (Executive). His father is a Commandant in CRPF, posted in Srinagar. Coming from a family of farmers, he did his Engineering in Computer Sciences from Delhi University. ? took UPSC exams and reached Interview level four times, but could not clear it. I have also worked in a multinational company for six months. This was the first time I took HCS exam and cleared it Devendra told The Indian Express.

Sidharth Dahiya, 34, Sonipat

Having a vast international experience in the field of audit and accounts, Sidharth did his B.Tech and MBA. He worked in an Audit consultancy firm for four years. He also worked as Accounts Officer in EPFO before getting selected into HCS. “I have an international experience of auditing nearly 70-80 firms in many countries in the last four-five years. It was my first attempt in HCS but I have earlier tried for UPSC too. I qualified the Mains but fell short of a few marks. My father retired as a Class I officer from HSAMB, while my mother is a homemaker”, he said.

Aanchal Bhaskar, 27, Karnal

She did her B.Tech in Computer Sciences from YMCA, Faridabad. “It was my first attempt in HCS this time. I have earlier reached Interview level in UPSC, thrice but unfortunately could not make it”, Aanchal said who had been working as Assistant Section Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, New Delhi before she was selected in HCS, last month. Her father retired as AGM, BSNL while mother is a homemaker. “Nobody in my family ever made it to the civil services”, she added.

Abhay Singh Jangra, 34, Hisar

Abhay Singh and Ajay Singh, both brothers and natives of Arya Nagar in Hisar. He was working as Inspector in Central Excise, GST in Gujarat. “I have done my Bachelors in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery. My father worked as Deputy Director, Irrigation department in Haryana. It is a rare incident where two sons of the family get into the state civil services and that too in one batch only. My elder brother Ajay Singh, 36, who used to work as an Auction Recorder in Swani Mandi, too made it to HCS (Executive), this time. Not only us, our dear friend Suresh, 38, who used to work as Superintendent in Excise department in Hisar also made it to the HCS with us. Suresh’s father was a lineman in Electricity board. While Ajay has done his M.Tech and LL.B, Suresh has done his B.Com and post graduation in Hindi”, Abhay said.

Akhilesh Kumar, 23, Mahendragarh

A jobless youth, Akhilesh did his Bachelor of Laws degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh. His father is an Advocate while mother is a Lecturer. It was his first attempt in HCS.

Amit Kumar, 29, Panipat

Amit used to work on a Group-C post in Haryana’s veterinary department and posted in Gharaunda. “My father who used to work as a lab technician passed away on January 2, 2019. My mother is a homemaker. Coming from an ordinary family, I always had financial constraints. But, the aim of doing something better, something bigger always stayed with me. I did my graduation in Arts from SD College, Panipat”, Amit said.

Darshan Yadav, 26, Hisar

A B.Tech from IIT, Mumbai, Darshan too had reached Interview level in UPSC, but could not succeed. His father works as a teacher in a government school while mother is a homemaker.

Gaurav Gupta, 28, Hisar

Gaurav did his Electronics engineering from IIT/ BHU (Varanasi) and has also worked in Samsung in Korea for two and a half years before coming back to Haryana and preparing for civil services examinations. After coming back, he also worked as an administrative officer in National Insurance company. His father is a shopkeeper while mother is a homemaker. “I have attempted UPSC thrice and reached till Interview level once. It was my first attempt in HCS this time”, Gaurav said.

Jai Prakash, 25, New Delhi

A B.Tech (Computer engineering) from BITS Pilani. “I worked as a software engineer for a couple of years and then took admission in LL.B in Delhi University. Simultaneously started preparing for civil services. I have taken UPSC Mains exam, but the result is yet awaited. I took HCS examination and cleared it. My father works as a Section Officer in University Grants Commission, while mother is a homemaker. My sister is doing her MBBS, while brother is working as a Junior Assistant”, he said adding, “In fact I was not very keen on applying in HCS because we had been seeing the manner in which people used to be recruited earlier. But, then my friends told me to take a chance this time. Thus, I applied and I got through. It had been an extremely fair and transparent recruitment”.

Jeetinder Joshi, 25, Chandigarh

He did his Mechanical engineering from PEC, Chandigarh. “I passed out in 2016. Then I got a job as Inspector in Income Tax Department and had been working in New Delhi. My father is a Reader in Punjab and Haryana High Court. I took Punjab Civil Services exams too but could not clear the Interview stage. It was my first attempt in HCS”, he said.

Jyoti, 28, Bhiwani

She did her B.Tech from CIT college, Bhiwani. She did her double-post graduation from IGNOU and is also a NET qualified. “It was my first attempt in HCS. Earlier I had appeared in UPSC too but fell short of barely one mark and could not clear it. My father runs a school and a sports academy in Bhiwani while my mother is a homemaker. I used to prepare for my civil services and help my father in his school and sports academy”, she said.

Mahak Swami, 27, Kurukshetra

She did B.Tech (Electronics) from NIT, Kurukshetra. “I worked as a software engineer for three years in Gurgaon and Noida. But then I resigned and started preparing for my civil services. I did take UPSC thrice, but could not succeed. Although I did appear in Mains examination, but could not reach Interview level so far. This was my first attempt in HCS. My father is a principal in government school at Pehowa and mother is also a teacher in a private school”, she said.

Mayank Bhardwaj, 28, Chandigarh

He did his B.Tech and M.Tech from IIT, Delhi. “My main aim was to clear UPSC. I had been preparing for it. It was my first attempt in HCS. My father worked as a Manager in Khadi Gram Udyog in Chandigarh, my mother is a homemaker. I passed out in 2016 and since then had been preparing for my civil services examinations”, he said.

Mohit Kumar, 28, Jhajjar

He did his Bachelor of Sciences from Jat college, Rohtak. “My father runs a small confectionery shop in our village while my mother is a homemaker”, Mohit said adding that he used to work as a security assistant in Rajya Sabha before he got selected in HCS. He too reached Interview level in UPSC in 2017-18, but could not clear it.

Mukund, 22, Bhiwani

He did his B.Sc (Chemistry, Hons) from Kirorimal College, Delhi University. His father works as Assistant Manager in Sugam Parivahan company Transport in New Delhi while mother is a homemaker. “I also cleared examination for Assistant Commandant in UPSC. But, this time I took HCS examination and finally cleared it”, he said.

Naseeb Kumar, 39, Charkhi Dadri

He did his Bachelor of Laws, a post graduation and was working as Political Science Assistant Professor in Shehzadpur for the last 18 months. “I come from an ordinary family. While my father is a farmer, mother is a homemaker. It was my first attempt in HCS”, he said.

Prateek Hooda, 29, Rohtak

He did his B.Tech from IIT, Guwahati. “I appeared in UPSC exams thrice, but could not make it. It was my second attempt in HCS. I was working in a coaching institute in Delhi and teaching Chemistry to the students preparing for IIT examinations. My father retired as a Junior Engineer from Irrigation department, while mother is a homemaker”, he said.

Pulkit Malhotra, 26, Kaithal

he did his B.Tech (Civil) from Amity University. “It was my first attempt in HCS. I am also currently pursuing my Bachelor of Law degree from Kurukshetra university. It is my final year. Simultaneously, I was preparing for my civil services examinations too. My father is an Income Tax-advocate while mother retired as an Associate Professor”, he said.

Ravindra Malik, 34, Sonipat

He did his B.Tech (Mechanical) from YMCA, Faridabad. He was working as an Inspector in Central GST department in Ahmedabad. “I also did my post graduation in HR from Delhi University. It was an extremely difficult journey till here. My father expired when I was in ninth standard. I was raised by my mother and my uncles. One of my uncles is a farmer while another one is a teacher. My mother is a homemaker. My uncles were the one who taught me and guided me throughout. I took UPSC exams earlier and reached Interview level on three consecutive times, but could not make it. It was my second attempt in HCS”, he said.

Renuka, 28, Rohtak

She did her B.Tech (Electronics and Telecommunications) from UIET, Kurukshetra University. “It was my second attempt in HCS. I have cleared UPSC exams thrice, but could not qualify eventually”, Renuka said whose father retired as an Inspector from Delhi Police while mother is a homemaker.

Rohit Kumar, 23, Rohtak

He did his graduation and post graduation in Physics from IIT, Kanpur. “It was my first attempt in HCS. I was not working anywhere and was focussing on my civil services preparations. I tried UPSC earlier but could not clear it. My father is a farmer while mother a homemaker. My grandfather retired as Subedar from Army. I am happy that I made it to HCS and shall be able to serve the society as my parents always wanted me to”, he said.

Amit, 28, Jind

He did his Bachelor of Engineering from Panjab University. “I was preparing for UPSC, when the HCS exams came. It was my first attempt in HCS. My father brings utensils from the city and sells it in villages while mother is a homemaker. It took me six years to finally reach here. With all the limited financial resources that I had, it was not an easy task to make it into the state civil services”, he said.

Amit Kumar, 27, Hisar

He did his B.Tech (Mechanical) and Bachelor of Law from Maharshi Dayanand University, MDU, Rohtak. “My father works as a Block Education Officer while mother is a homemaker. It was my father’s dream too to get into HCS. He tried 2-3 times but could not succeed. Finally, I have done it now”, he said.

Ankita Verma, 25, Gurugram

She did her Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Sciences from NSIT, Dwarka, New Delhi. “It was my first attempt in HCS. I did try for UPSC in the past but could not make it. My father works in Ministry of Finance, Government of India while my mother is a homemaker. I was preparing for my UPSC exams when HCS exams came up. I tried and finally made it”, she said.

Gulzar Ahmed, 39, Kurukshetra

He worked in Indian Navy for 15 years before getting retirement and began preparing for civil services. ? was 17 years old when I joined Navy. After 12th class, I did my graduation, post-graduation and also did Bachelor of Law and MBA from Kurukshetra University. I was a vocational teacher in a government school from 2013 till 2015 when I got selected as Ziledar in Haryana Irrigation department. I requested my officers for a transfer to New Delhi so that I can take coaching for my civil services examinations during my off-duty hours. They agreed. I stayed in Delhi for quite some time and took coaching for UPSC, but I could not get through UPSC. My father was a teacher in a private school and mother a homemaker he said.

Rajesh Kumar Soni, 35, Sonipat

He did his post-graduation in English (Literature) from Hindu College, Sonipat. Currently working as Inspector in Customs and Excise department, Rajesh said, “My father is a private school teacher while mother is a homemaker. I had been preparing for UPSC exams and even reached Interview level thrice, but could not make it. It was my first attempt in HCS”.

Anmol, 30, Hisar

She is a Ph.D. and was employed as a Lecturer in New Delhi. “I have appeared five times in UPSC exams and reached once in the Interview level, but unfortunately could not make it. This was my second attempt in HCS. Previous time, I could not clear HCS. My father retired as a Deputy Collector from Irrigation department in Haryana, while mother is a teacher”, she said.

Mangal Sain, 30, Jhajjar

He did his Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences from Lala Lajpat Rai University, Hisar. “I was working as a veterinary surgeon in Rohtak. I had reached Interview level in Indian Forest Services, thrice but could not make it. It was my first attempt in HCS. My father retired as a tubewell pump-operator in Haryana Public Works Department while my mother is a homemaker. I am the first one in my family, who has ever made into the civil services”, he said.

Aman Kumar, 35, Rewari

He did his B.Tech (Electronics and Communication) from NIT, Kurukshetra University. “I am currently working as Scientist in National Technology Research Organisation, New Delhi. My father was a Doctor but he expired long ago, while my mother is a homemaker. I tried HCS examinations twice earlier, but could not make it. In 2013, I reached Interview stage but remained unsuccessful. I had also reached interview stage in UPSC in 2016, but could not succeed”, he said.

Chanderkant Kataria, 34, Panchkula

He did his Electronics engineering from NIT, Bhopal in 2006. “I worked as software engineer till 2009 and then did MBA from IIM, Lucknow. I worked in a US based firm for six and a half years before joining as a General Manager in Haryana Metro. It was my first attempt in HCS”, Chanderkant said whose father Rattan Lal Kataria is BJP Member of Parliament from Ambala constituency and mother is a Director in GAIL.

Deepak Kumar, 29, Bhiwani

he did his B.Tech (mechanical) from NIT, Kurukshetra. “My father expired when I was in third standard. He was an ex-serviceman, while my mother never went to school. One of my uncles had made it to the HCS (Allied) long time back, but could not clear the final interview. I did my schooling till eight class in the village school. Then my uncle got me admitted in an English medium school. In 2016, I got selected in HCS (Allied) but this time, I finally got selected into HCS (Executive). I have also given UPSC (Mains), but the result is yet awaited”, he said.

Dwiza, 24, Bahadurgarh

She did her B.Tech in Electronics and Communication from NIT, Kurukshetra University. “I did my graduation in 2016. Although I got a placement in a cellular company, but I had been preparing for UPSC. I appeared twice but could not make it. Then, HCS examination notification came. It was my first attempt and I got through. My father works as a Joint Director in Ministry of Railways while mother is a teacher”, she said adding that “if given a chance, she will try and improve primary education in the state”.

Gaurav Chauhan, 38, Hisar

He did his Masters in Computer Applications from Thapar Engineering College, Patiala. “I have more than seven years of working experience in various software MNCs in Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai. It was in 2013 when I got selected in HCS (Allied). I was working as employment officer and posted in Samalkha. But, I kept preparing and finally got into HCS (Executive) this time. My father retired as Deputy General Manager from HARCO bank while mother is a homemaker”, he said.

Harpreet Kaur, 32, Ambala

A Masters in Nursing, she was working as a staff nurse at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 in Chandigarh before cracking HCS. “I was working in GMCH since 2012. My husband Sher Singh is a Judicial Magistrate Class I and posted in Jagadhari. He was an inspiration for me. He always had confidence that I will clear HCS examination. It was not an easy task. I used to carry books to the hospital. During my off-duty hours and schedule-breaks, I used to study. Then I used to read while travelling in the bus. I also took study leave to prepare for my exams. It took me two years of hardwork due to which I finally got into the HCS now”, she said.

Narender Kumar, 28, Bhiwani

A post-graduate who did his MBA (Pharmacy) from NIPER, Mohali was preparing for UPSC exams when he took HCS examination. His father retired as Deputy Chief Election Officer in Haryana and expired three months ago. His mother is a homemaker. “I appeared in UPSC exams also, but could not clear the Prelims. I shall try again”, he said.

Vijay Kumar Yadav, 35, Mahendragarh

He did his Bachelor in Business Administration and double post-graduation from Maharshi Dayanand University, MDU, Rohtak. “I am also NET/ JRF qualified and have worked in Haryana Gramin Bank from 2014 till 2019. It was my first attempt in HCS. My father retired as Naib Subedar from Army, while my mother is a retired school teacher. I am married and my wife is also a teacher”, Vijay said.

Nisha, 25, Gurugram

A post-graduate from IIT, Madras, Nisha was preparing for UPSC when she took HCS examination. “I have taken USPC exams twice. While first time I could not succeed, I appeared again last year. The result of Mains is yet awaited. My father runs a transport business, while mother is a homemaker. There is nobody in our family who had been into civil services. I am the first one”, she said.

Ramit Yadav, 31, Jhajjar

He did his BTech (Electrical Engineering) from Lingayas, Faridabad and LL.B from Delhi University. I cleared UPSC and was working in Indian Defence Estate Services (IDES). In fact, I have resigned today itself. Before this, I had cleared HCS (Allied) and worked as Traffic Manager in Gurgaon depot. I had even worked in Intelligence Bureau from 2015 till 2017 and was posted in Gujarat. Joining as an HCS officer although will be a junior post for me, but I would like to serve my people in my home state. I will be in the main stream administration where I will also be able to use my expertise from my previous places of work.

