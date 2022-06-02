scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
THE Asia University Rankings 2022: India emerges as third most-represented nation; Indian institutes in top-100 slip from 2021 rank

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 2, 2022 12:40:47 am
The Asia University Rankings 2022 results were exclusively revealed at the THE Asia Universities Summit, which is taking place from 31 May to 2 June in partnership with Fujita Health University.. File.

The Times Higher Education (THE) on Wednesday released the latest edition of Asia University Rankings. The 2022 edition comprises 616 universities from 31 countries and territories with India being the third most-represented country, with 71 institutions. Last year, a total of 62 Indian institutions participated in the rankings.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, is the only institute to make the top-50 list with 42 rank. The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research makes its debut in 65th place, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar at 68 and IIT Indore at 87 rank, respectively. As compared to last year’s positions, all the Indian institutes in top-100 have slipped down.

IISc Bangalore begins application process for BTech Mathematics and Computing: Check eligibility criteria

There are 17 Indian universities in the top 200, down from 18 last year. Of the 14 that were ranked in both years, eight have risen.

Asia University Rankings 2022: top Indian universities

2022 rank 2021 rank Institution
42 37 Indian Institute of Science
65 NR JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
68 55 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
87 78 Indian Institute of Technology Indore
120 137 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
122 NR Alagappa University
127 144 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
131 401-450 Saveetha University
139 154 Mahatma Gandhi University
149 201–250 Delhi Technological University
153 172 Banaras Hindu University
158 122 Institute of Chemical Technology
160 180 Jamia Millia Islamia
167 187 Jawaharlal Nehru University
174 NR International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
177 143 Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi
197 175 Panjab University

Meanwhile, Japan is the most-represented nation again this year, with 118 institutions, up from 116 last year.

China is home to the continent’s top two universities for the third consecutive year, with Tsinghua and Peking universities holding on to first and second place, respectively. Twenty-two of these 30 top-100 Chinese institutions have risen or stayed stable compared with last year. Overall, there are 97 mainland Chinese universities in the ranking, up from 91 last year, making it the second most-represented nation in the table.

Elsewhere, a Palestinian university is ranked for the first time and Saudi Arabia has increased its representation in the top 100 from four to six institutions.

Two-day conference on National Education Policy from today

Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, said, “Once again, this new dataset shows the extraordinarily diverse range of excellence across the Asian continent – with 31 Asian nations/regions making the list, and with successes in all corners of the continent. The data demonstrate that Asia is perhaps the most exciting and most dynamic continent for higher education, research and innovation in the world today.”

