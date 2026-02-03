TGPSC Recruitment 2026: OTR update deadline extended till Feb 25

Candidates who update their OTR will be eligible to apply for future recruitment posted by the Commission.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has notified all the government job aspirants to mandatorily update and verify their One Time Registration (OTR) details before applying for any upcoming TGPSC recruitment. The Commission has also asked candidates to complete the procedure by February 25. Candidates who update their OTR will be eligible to apply for future recruitment posted by the Commission.

Following revisions to the categorisation of Scheduled Castes and repeated appeals from candidates to update personal and academic information, TGPSC has emphasised that the One-Time Registration (OTR) data will serve as the primary reference during recruitment. Candidates are required to log in to the official portal and complete the verification process within the stipulated timeframe.