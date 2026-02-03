TGPSC Recruitment 2026: OTR update deadline extended till Feb 25

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has notified all the government job aspirants to mandatorily update and verify their One Time Registration (OTR) details before applying for any upcoming TGPSC recruitment. The Commission has also asked candidates to complete the procedure by February 25. Candidates who update their OTR will be eligible to apply for future recruitment posted by the Commission.
Following revisions to the categorisation of Scheduled Castes and repeated appeals from candidates to update personal and academic information, TGPSC has emphasised that the One-Time Registration (OTR) data will serve as the primary reference during recruitment. Candidates are required to log in to the official portal and complete the verification process within the stipulated timeframe.
TGPSC has made the OTR update compulsory for all candidates who have already registered on its portal. The Commission stated in its official web notification that OTR data will be used as the base record for all upcoming recruitment notifications. The update window began on January 19, 2026. It was earlier scheduled to close on February 9, but the deadline has now been extended to February 25, 2026.
Candidates must carefully verify their personal details, including name, date of birth, gender, and address, as well as educational qualifications and category information, where necessary. They are required to upload supporting certificates and a recent colour passport-size photograph.
To complete the process, candidates should log in to the official TGPSC website, tgpsc.gov.in, review their information, and submit the verified details within the stipulated deadline.
TGPSC has clarified that each applicant is allowed only one OTR, and multiple registrations are prohibited. While most fields in the OTR form are locked, certain sections — such as additional qualifications, correspondence address, EWS status, Non-Creamy Layer details, mobile number, and email ID — can be updated.
