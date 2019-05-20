TGCET result 2019 declared: How to check

TGCET result 2019: Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) result – a state level exam for admission to class 5 – has been declared at the official website, tgcet.cgg.gov.in. The exam was conducted on April 7 and the result has been declared on Monday, May 20, 2019.

TGCET is a two hour long 100 marks test based on which students get admission in various welfare residential institutions including Telangana Residential Education Institutions Society (TREIS), Telangana Social Welfare Education Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society (TSWREIS), and Mahatma Jyotibai Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS).

TGCET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tgcet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the An image will appear, click anywhere on the image

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using hall ticket and date of birth

Step 6: Result will appear

Last year the result for TGCET was declared on May 9, 2019. The exam is conducted by the Center for Good Governance. The 100 marks exam is divided into giving parts of which part A, B and C had 25 questions each while part D has 20 and E has 5 questions.