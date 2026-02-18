TS Inter 2nd year exams from Feb 26: Where and how to download hall tickets

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to conduct the TS Inter 2nd year exam 2026 starting February 26. The TSBIE had earlier released the Telangana Intermediate second year admit card 2026 on its official website, tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

Students appearing for the TS Inter second year examinations can download their hall tickets from the online portal. The TS Intermediate second year examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 26 to March 18.

TS Inter 2nd year hall tickets: How to download

To download the TGBIE Telangana Intermediate second year admit card 2026, candidates can follow these steps–

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “Inter 2nd Year Admit Card 2026” available on the homepage.