TS Inter 2nd year exams from Feb 26: Where and how to download hall tickets

Students appearing for the TS Inter second year examinations can download their hall tickets online, at tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 06:33 PM IST
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to conduct the TS Inter 2nd year exam 2026 starting February 26. The TSBIE had earlier released the Telangana Intermediate second year admit card 2026 on its official website, tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

Students appearing for the TS Inter second year examinations can download their hall tickets from the online portal. The TS Intermediate second year examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 26 to March 18.

TS Inter 2nd year hall tickets: How to download

To download the TGBIE Telangana Intermediate second year admit card 2026, candidates can follow these steps–

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “Inter 2nd Year Admit Card 2026” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as the previous year’s hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the admit card on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for use during the examination period.

TS Inter 2nd year hall tickets: Details to verify

The TSBIE Telangana Inter second year hall ticket 2026 carries key details including the candidate’s name, board name, examination name, subject-wise exam dates, timings, examination centre details, and important instructions for the examination day.

Students are advised to verify all particulars mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies to their respective authorities.

Students are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre on all exam days, as entry without the hall ticket will not be permitted.

 

