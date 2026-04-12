TGBIE Telangana Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026: How to check result online

TGBIE Telangana Board Intermediate Results 2026 Direct Link: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will be declaring the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year (vocational and general streams) results 2026 on April 12 at 11 am. K Keshava Rao, advisor to the Telangana Government (Public Affairs), along with Yogita Rana, IAS, secretary to the Telangana Government’s Education Department and vice-chairperson of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, will be announcing the TGBIE result. Candidates will be able to check their results online on the official portal of the TGBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in . Additionally, students can check their TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Students will require their credentials to download the TGBIE Inter results. IPE students can download their results after entering the details. Please note that the TS Inter 1st and 2nd results are provisional; students must visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet.

The Telangana Board 1st and 2nd year 2026 exams started on February 26 and ended on March 18. Know how many marks students need to qualify for the TS Inter exams.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2026: How to download the result

To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.

Visit any of these official websites of TGBIE Telangana – tgbie.cgg.gov.in Click the result tab on the home page. Click the TGBIE Inter result link button. Enter your login credentials, such as roll number, year, and captcha. Click on the submit button to see your marksheet. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

Details to check on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results:

Students are advised to check these details thoroughly on their marksheets, as these marksheets are required to get admission in undergraduate programmes.

Name of the student Registration number Subject-wise Marks Total Marks Grade or Division

It is suggested that students print out their results for future use.

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Last year, the TS Inter 2nd year results were declared on April 22, 2025, at 12 PM. The overall pass percentage for TS Inter 1st year results was around 65.96 per cent. The total pass percentage for TSBIE 2nd year results 2025 stood at 71.27 per cent. The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary exams were conducted from May 22 to 29, 2025, in pen-paper mode. The Telangana board Inter supplementary result 2025 was released on June 16, 2025, at 12 noon. Last year, TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were conducted between March 6 and March 25.

Also read | TGBIE Telangana Board Class 12th Results 2026: How to check TS Inter results 2026 at IE Education portal?

In 2024, the results of the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results were declared on April 24. A total of 9,81,000 students appeared for the IPE exams. The overall pass percentage in the TS inter 2nd year exams was 64.19 per cent. For 1st year, the overall pass percentage was 60.01 per cent.