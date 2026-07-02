TGBIE extends IPE first year phase II admission till July 31

One-third of the seats are to be kept reserved for female students.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the first-year Intermediate course Phase II admissions. The admission was scheduled till July 31, 2026, after the SSC advanced supplementary exam results were announced for the academic session 2026-27. This new change aims to give candidates opportunities to get admission to their preferred college in the state.

The Telangana board has issued a circular to the principals of the affiliated junior colleges, asking them to complete the admission process as per the reservation policy and the existing admission guidelines.

The colleges are asked to follow the reservation guidelines for the following categories: Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), Physically Handicapped Students, NCC, Sports and the extracurricular categories, and Ex-Servicemen.