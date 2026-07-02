TGBIE extends IPE first year phase II admission till July 31

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the first-year Intermediate course Phase II admissions. The admission was scheduled till July 31, 2026, after the SSC advanced supplementary exam results were announced for the academic session 2026-27. This new change aims to give candidates opportunities to get admission to their preferred college in the state.
The Telangana board has issued a circular to the principals of the affiliated junior colleges, asking them to complete the admission process as per the reservation policy and the existing admission guidelines.
The colleges are asked to follow the reservation guidelines for the following categories: Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), Physically Handicapped Students, NCC, Sports and the extracurricular categories, and Ex-Servicemen.
The board has also declared that one-third of the total seats will be kept reserved for girls in areas where separate girls’ colleges are not available for them. Admission will be given to the students based on Grade Point Average (GPA), subject-wise Grade Points (GP), or qualifying examination marks.
The junior colleges are also advised not to conduct any direct admission test. In case any college is found to be conducting the test, action will be taken against those colleges that are violating the prescribed admission norms. The colleges are also advised by the board not to increase the sanctioned intake or to open additional sections without getting any approval from the Telangana board. The colleges are expected to show the details of sanctioned sections, filled seats, and vacant seats at the entrance and update the information on a daily basis.
Any candidates who are willing to get admission after a gap year have to submit the required residential or local candidate certificate, which is issued by the Tehsildar.
As per the circular, the colleges are also forbidden from showing misleading advertisements or inducements during the admission process. The Aadhaar details of the students who are willing to take admission to junior college should be taken mandatorily, as per the regulations of the board.