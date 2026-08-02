TGBIE Admission 2026: First-year intermediate admission schedule extended to August 15

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for the Telangana first-year intermediate admissions 2026 to August 15. Candidates who want to apply for the first year of intermediate, i.e. Class 11, for the academic session of 2026-27 in institutes affiliated to the Telangana Board can now submit their application till the above-mentioned last date.

As per the official press note released by the board on July 31, the extension of the deadline applies to all the government, private aided or unaided, residential, welfare and composite junior degree colleges across the state of Telangana. The board has directed all the affiliated institutes to display the number of sections sanctioned by the board authorities for the academic year 2026-27, the number of seats occupied and the number of seats available for admission in each section in a clear notice at the entrance of the building. The seat matrix is required to be updated by the college authorities on a daily basis.