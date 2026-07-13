TG TET Result 2026 released at tgtet.aptonline.in; how to download

TG TET Result 2026 Out: The Telangana School Education Department released the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 results on July 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. The department conducted the TG TET June 2026 examination between June 16 and June 22 in computer-based test (CBT) sessions.
Candidates aspiring to become teachers in government and aided schools across Telangana appeared for the exam. The answer key was released on June 30, and candidates were given time to raise objections against it. Details available on the TG TET scorecard include the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, qualifying status (pass or fail), and other examination-related information.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:
Step 1: Visit the official TG TET website.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “TG TET June 2026 Result” link.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials and submit the details.
Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and save it, and take a printout for future reference.
According to the department, the criteria for qualifying for TG TET vary by category. General and EWS category candidates need to score 60 per cent and above, BC category candidates need 50 per cent and above, while SC, ST, and differently abled candidates need to score 40 per cent and above to qualify.
The rules issued from time to time by the Department of Disabled Welfare will be followed with respect to special representation for differently abled (physically challenged) persons.
The TG TET qualifying certificate or marks memo will remain valid for life for appointment purposes, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana. The scorecard may be required during teacher recruitment and document verification processes. The School Education Department conducts the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test to assess the eligibility of candidates seeking teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 in schools across the state.
The TET score will carry a 20 per cent weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test in the state of Telangana. Candidates who wish to teach students from Classes 1 to 5 appear for Paper one, while Paper two is conducted for those aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8. For more information, students can visit the IE Education Portal.