TG TET Result 2026 released at tgtet.aptonline.in; how to download

The department conducted the TG TET June 2026 examination between June 16 and June 22 in computer-based test (CBT) sessions. (image: ai generated)

TG TET Result 2026 Out: The Telangana School Education Department released the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 results on July 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. The department conducted the TG TET June 2026 examination between June 16 and June 22 in computer-based test (CBT) sessions.

Candidates aspiring to become teachers in government and aided schools across Telangana appeared for the exam. The answer key was released on June 30, and candidates were given time to raise objections against it. Details available on the TG TET scorecard include the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, qualifying status (pass or fail), and other examination-related information.