TG ECET 2026 counselling begins; registration open till June 18

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the TG ECET 2026 counselling process, with online registration, processing fee payment and slot booking for certificate verification underway. Candidates who qualified in the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) 2026 can participate through the official website at tgecet.nic.in.
To take part in counselling, candidates must first register online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification. The processing fee is Rs 1,200 for OC and BC category candidates, and Rs 600 for SC and ST candidates. Payment can be made online through credit card, debit card or net banking. Candidates will need their TG ECET admit card number, registration form number, date of birth and captcha code to complete the process.
Follow the steps below to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website at tgecet.nic.in
Step 2: Log in using your TG ECET hall ticket registration number and date of birth as per SSC records
Step 3: Pay the processing fee online
Step 4: Book a slot for certificate verification at a nearby helpline centre
Step 5: A new window will open displaying the confirmation page
Step 6: Download and save it for future use
Candidates are advised to note that mobile numbers cannot be changed once submitted, and certificate verification is mandatory within the specified dates. Missing any stage may result in losing the Round 1 seat allotment opportunity.
The registration, fee payment and slot booking window is open from June 15 to June 18, 2026. Certificate verification at helpline centres is scheduled for June 17 to 19. Candidates must exercise web options, filling in their preferred colleges and branches by June 21, after which choices must be frozen. The Round 1 provisional seat allotment result is expected on or before June 24. Candidates who are allotted seats must complete tuition fee payment and self-reporting through the website between June 24 and June 27.
Candidates must have passed a Diploma in Engineering, Technology or Pharmacy, or hold a B.Sc (Mathematics) degree with a minimum of 45% marks. Reserved category candidates are eligible with a minimum of 40 per cent.
TG ECET is a lateral entry examination that allows diploma holders in engineering, technology and pharmacy, and B.Sc (Mathematics) graduates to seek admission to the second year of BTech and BPharmacy programmes at engineering colleges across Telangana.