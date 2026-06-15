TG ECET 2026 counselling begins; registration open till June 18

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the TG ECET 2026 counselling process, with online registration, processing fee payment and slot booking for certificate verification underway. Candidates who qualified in the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) 2026 can participate through the official website at tgecet.nic.in.

To take part in counselling, candidates must first register online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification. The processing fee is Rs 1,200 for OC and BC category candidates, and Rs 600 for SC and ST candidates. Payment can be made online through credit card, debit card or net banking. Candidates will need their TG ECET admit card number, registration form number, date of birth and captcha code to complete the process.