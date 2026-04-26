TG EAPCET Hall Tickets 2026: Results performance trends in last few years?

Students across Telangana gather in a high-stakes examination hall, meticulously filling out their OMR sheets for the TG EAPCET.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education will release the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) admit card on April 27, 2026. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of TG EAPCET – eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The Council has already released the hall tickets for Agriculture and Pharmacy. This year, the examination for Agricultural and Pharmacy exams is on May 4-5, while the Engineering exams are on May 9-11.

The exam will be held for three hours in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The morning shift will run from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift will go from 3 pm to 6 pm. Aspirants have to appear for the TS EAPCET exam based on their assigned shift. Before the admit cards are issued, here is how students performed in the last few years’ examinations.

Story continues below this ad TS EAPCET Results: Last few years’ performance In the last session in Agriculture and Pharmacy results, only one female candidate ranked among the top ten— Sompally Saket Raghav claimed the top spot. While in the engineering category, Palla Bharath Chandra achieved first place and emerged as the state topper; Rama Charan Reddy secured the second rank, and Surya Karthik rounded out the top three. The results were announced on May 11, the exams for Agriculture and Pharmacy were held on April 29-30, and Engineering were held May 2-5. In 2024, the exam was held between May 7 and 11 in two shifts for engineering, agriculture and pharmacy in computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of three hours for a total of 3,55,182 candidates. The results were announced on May 18. According to data shared by the TSCHSE, of the 1,00,432 students registering for agriculture and pharmacy, as many as 91,633 appeared and 82,163 qualified, taking the pass percentage to 89.66 per cent. On the other hand, in 2023, the results were announced on May 25. The pass percentage stood at around 86 per cent in the Agriculture and Medical stream, and 80 per cent of students passed the engineering entrance exam. Girls outperformed boys with nearly 82 per cent pass percentage, while boys secured around 79 per cent pass percentage. A total of 3,01,275 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 1,95,275 appeared for the Engineering entrance exams, and 1,06,000 students appeared for Agriculture and Medical stream. Meanwhile, candidate must note that they need to bring their TS EAMCET hall ticket and a government-approved ID proof to appear in the examination. Along with that, students will need to bring two or three passport-sized pictures. Without these documents, the candidate will not be allowed to give the exam. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre two hours before the TS EAPCET commences so that their verification process is complete. It should be noted that no marks will be deducted for incorrect responses or unattempted questions, so candidates can attempt as many questions as they like. TG EAPCET is a state-level, computer-based entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) for admission in undergraduate courses, including engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and allied fields. Live Updates

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