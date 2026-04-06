TS EAMCET 2026: Application correction window opens at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Students can make corrections at the application form through official website

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has opened the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TS EAMCET) correction portal for students. The window is open from April 6 to April 8, 2026. Candidates who had made mistakes while filling out the TS EAMCET form can correct their details in the given time period. Candidates can make the changes by visiting the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The TS EAMCET\ EAPCET website is available to candidates who have registered using their mail id. To make the changes, candidates can log in using their registration number, payment reference id, qualifying examination hall ticket, mobile number and date of birth to get the option of modification in the application form.