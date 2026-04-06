TS EAMCET 2026: Application correction window opens at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has opened the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TS EAMCET) correction portal for students. The window is open from April 6 to April 8, 2026. Candidates who had made mistakes while filling out the TS EAMCET form can correct their details in the given time period. Candidates can make the changes by visiting the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in
The TS EAMCET\ EAPCET website is available to candidates who have registered using their mail id. To make the changes, candidates can log in using their registration number, payment reference id, qualifying examination hall ticket, mobile number and date of birth to get the option of modification in the application form.
Candidates can make changes in the father’s name, mother’s name, birthdate, address, gender, Aadhar number, qualifying exam details, 10th class details, and the name of the school.
According to the schedule released, the TS EAMCET exam will take place on May 4 and 5, 2026, for engineering students. While for Agriculture and Pharmacy students, the TG EAPCET will take place on May 9, 10 and 11, 2026. The exam will take place in online mode.
Steps to follow while making the corrections in the TG EAPCET application form:
Step 1- Visit the official id for TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in
Step 2- Enter login credentials.
Step 3- The application form will come up.
Step 4- Make the required changes in the TG EAPCET application form.
Step 5- Pay the correction fee and click on submit.
Step 6- Save the receipt copy.
The TS EAMCET admit card will be published by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on their official site. Candidates need to secure a minimum mark of 25 per cent to pass the TG EAPCET. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducts the TS EAMCET exam every year for students who are willing to take admission in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in various colleges across Telangana.
To get more details of the TS EAMCET 2026, candidates should check the official website. The form correction option provides a chance for the student to rectify any mistakes that took place during the form-filling process by the candidates.