TG EAPCET 2026: Round one first seat allotment results on July 10 at tgeapcet.nic.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the first round of seat allotment results for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 on July 10. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their allotment once released by logging in to the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, using their application number and password. The Council, on July 4, released the mock seat allotment list for students.

The mock seat allotment is provisional in nature and is released to help candidates gauge their chances of admission ahead of the final seat allotment. The first round of seat allotment will depend on factors such as the candidate’s rank, reservation category, gender, local area status, order of preferences, and seat availability.