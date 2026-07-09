TG EAPCET 2026: Round one first seat allotment results on July 10 at tgeapcet.nic.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the first round of seat allotment results for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 on July 10. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their allotment once released by logging in to the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, using their application number and password. The Council, on July 4, released the mock seat allotment list for students.
The mock seat allotment is provisional in nature and is released to help candidates gauge their chances of admission ahead of the final seat allotment. The first round of seat allotment will depend on factors such as the candidate’s rank, reservation category, gender, local area status, order of preferences, and seat availability.
Step 1: To check the first seat allotment, candidates need to visit tgeapcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Candidates Login link on the homepage.
Step 3: After logging in with their application number and password, the seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Step 4: Students can download and save the allotment list for future reference.
As per the counselling schedule, the first phase provisional seat allotment result will be announced by July 10, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats will then have to pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process on the official website between July 10 and July 14, 2026, to confirm their admission.
The TG EAPCET counselling is being held for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes offered by participating government and private colleges across Telangana, with around 320 institutes taking part in the 2026 admission process.
Earlier, after the mock seat allotment, the Council gave time to students to modify their web options between July 5 and July 7, 2026. During this window, they could add new college or course preferences, delete existing options, or rearrange the order of their preferred colleges and courses. These revised preferences will be taken into account while preparing the first phase seat allotment. The option freezing window was closed on July 7.